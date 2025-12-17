'Feels very much at home': PM Modi addresses Joint Session of Parliament of Ethiopia Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said that he feels at home in Ethiopia, as both the country and his home state of Gujarat are home to lions.

Addis Ababa:

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said that he feels at home in Ethiopia, as both the country and his home state of Gujarat are home to lions. He made this remark while addressing the Joint Session of Parliament of Ethiopia. Notably, this was the 18th parliament in the world where PM Modi spoke.

"It is a moment of great privilege to stand before you today. It is wonderful to be here in Ethiopia, the land of lions. I feel very much at home because my home state, Gujarat in India, is also home to lions," he said.

PM Modi hailed Ethiopia democratic journey and conveyed the greetings of friendship on behalf of people in India. He also highlighted that India's national song and Ethiopia’s national anthem both inspire people to take pride in their mother land.

"I come to you with big respect for your Parliament, for your people and your democratic journey...On behalf of 1.4 billion people of India, I bring greetings of friendship, goodwill and brotherhood," PM Modi said.

"India’s national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and Ethiopia’s national anthem, both refer to our land as the Mother. They inspire us to take pride in the heritage, culture, beauty and protect the motherland," he added.