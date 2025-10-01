Vivo V60e with 200MP camera and 6500mAh battery set to launch in India soon Vivo V60e to launch with a 200MP rear camera, 50MP selfie shooter, 6500mAh battery, quad-curved AMOLED display and AI-powered features. The device is expected to offer a premium experience at a competitive price.

New Delhi:

The Vivo V60e is set to launch in India soon, following the debut of the Vivo X300 series in China. The company has already teased key features of the device, making it one of the most anticipated launches of this season. With its stylish design and high-end features, the V60e aims to bring flagship-like experiences to a wider audience.

The launch comes alongside Vivo’s OriginOS 6 rollout in India, which will first reach select Vivo and iQOO devices.

The camera and battery are the key highlights

One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo V60e is its 200MP primary rear camera, designed for crisp portraits and detailed shots. On the front, a 50MP wide-angle selfie camera promises clearer group selfies and vlogs. To support heavy usage, the device comes with a massive 6,500mAh battery that is slimly packed into its curved frame. It also supports 90W wired fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups.

Premium design and display features

The V60e carries forward Vivo’s signature design with a quad-curved AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience. The device is also equipped with IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to water and dust. Available in Purple and Gold colour options, the phone blends durability with elegance.

Software and AI enhancements

The smartphone will ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS out of the box, backed by a promise of 3 major OS updates and 5 years of security patches. Vivo is also integrating several AI-powered tools, including Gemini AI, AI captions, and AI image expander, to enhance user experience.

OriginOS 6 rollout in India

Alongside the V60e, Vivo has begun the OriginOS 6 preview program in India. Starting September 29, 2025, the update is rolling out first to Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13 users, with more devices expected to follow. The upcoming Vivo X300 series will come preloaded with OriginOS 6, delivering a smoother and more premium UI.