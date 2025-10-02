Are Ray-Ban Meta 2nd Gen worth buying? Strengths, weaknesses and India outlook Ray-Ban, in partnership with Meta, has launched the Gen 2 version of its AI smart glasses line, improving battery life, camera, and usability. But the upgrade still comes with compromises such as video limitations, social concerns, and cost.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) is the second-generation smart glasses, which has been co-developed by Meta and Ray-Ban together. It is the successor of the Gen 1 glasses, and the new wearable offers upgrades in power, camera, and features. The design largely remains similar, offering the same classic Ray-Ban frames (Wayfarer, Skyler, Headliner) but with internal improvements.

Meta claims that the Ray Ban Meta glasses are backed by a battery which could last for up to 8 hours under ‘typical use’, nearly double the previous model’s endurance. The charging case now provides an extra 48 hours of backup. The glasses support 3K video capture at 30 fps using a 12MP ultra-wide camera, along with improved video stabilisation. Other improvements include fast charging (50 per cent in around 20 minutes), a lighter weight feel, and richer colour and style options for frames and lenses.

Under the hood, the glasses continue to integrate Meta AI, voice commands, translation, and hands-free content capture. The goal is to make interaction more natural, letting users speak conversationally rather than using rigid voice commands.

5 Best things about Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2

Much better battery life: Users report much longer runtime than Gen 1, making full-day use more feasible.

Improved video capture and stabilisation: The 3K video mode, along with stronger stabilisation, means smoother videos from glasses-mounted recording.

Fast charging and better case backup: The 50 per cent charge in ~20 minutes and a case that adds 48 hours of standby power are practical upgrades.

Natural interaction and richer AI features: The move toward conversational voice interaction, integration for translation, and better AI responsiveness makes them more usable.

Style, customisation and lighter feel: The Gen 2 offers more colour and lens options, and many users say the frame is comfortable and easy to wear for hours.

5 Drawbacks and shortcomings

Video and frame limitations remain: While 3K capture is an upgrade, it's locked to 30 fps and subject to motion blur. They still fall short of high-end smartphone video quality.

A battery under heavy use drains faster: Continuous use of the camera, AI, and audio can drain the battery far quicker than “typical use” claims.

Audio limitations and bleed: At higher volumes, audio leaks to the surroundings. The open-ear speakers still can’t match noise-cancelling earbuds.

Social discomfort and privacy concerns: Wearing glasses with a camera may be socially awkward in many settings in India (privacy, cultural concerns). Also, optics and design are not radically different from Gen 1, missing a fresh comfort overhaul.

Cost, ecosystem lock-in and dependence on Meta: The price (approx. USD 379) is not cheap. Users must live within Meta’s ecosystem (app, account, updates). In India, pricing, service support, and import taxes may push it further up. Also, promised features like slo-mo, hyperlapse or more advanced AI are not fully enabled yet.

Competition and potential in the Indian market

Competition:

Oakley Meta HSTN: Shares the same internal hardware (12MP, 3K video, 8-hour battery, 32GB) but with a sportier style and Oakley’s optics.

AR / smart glasses from other brands: New entrants building displays or mixed-reality features may challenge.

High-end smartphones + AR apps: Many users might prefer using their flagship phone plus AR apps, rather than a separate wearable.

Potential in India:

India is a promising market for wearables, especially among tech enthusiasts, content creators, and early adopters. But to gain traction, Ray-Ban Meta must overcome some challenges:

Import costs and pricing: With import duties, the street price may be steep for many Indian consumers.

After-sales support and service: India will need local repair, parts, and support to build confidence.

Use cases suited to India: Features like hands-free video capture, translation, and AI assistance could appeal to travel vloggers, influencers, education, and accessibility users.

Cultural acceptance: Awareness and trust around wearing camera glasses in public will need education and regulatory clarity.

If Amazon, Flipkart or local partners bring it with a warranty, localised features (Hindi voice, Indian languages support), it may perform well in niche circles before going mainstream.