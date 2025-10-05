Best Karwa Chauth gifting ideas for your wife this year: 5 Best smartphones list This Karwa Chauth 2025, surprise your wife with a Snapdragon-powered smartphone from Flipkart’s festive sale. From the camera-centric Vivo V60 to the flagship OnePlus 13s, these phones offer style, power, and value- perfect for gifting your loved one on October 10.

This Karwa Chauth 2025, make your wife feel extra special with a thoughtful and tech-savvy gift- and who can deny that the new smartphone could be a great choice. With Flipkart’s festive discounts running through October (2025), you can easily get your hands on the best smartphones, which are available at an attractive price tag.

From powerful cameras for her daily selfies for social media, to stunning displays and long battery life, these handsets come with elegance and could be a great performer, perfect for gifting your partner this festive season.

Why a smartphone could be a great choice for your wife on this Karwa Chauth?

We all use smartphones, as it is one of the best gifts that could be a handset with a great camera, long battery life for social media exploring and more. It could be a stylish companion for the lady, which could keep her connected, entertained, and productive throughout the day.

Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered smartphones are especially ideal as they offer smooth performance, impressive photography, and long-lasting battery life, ensuring your gift is both beautiful and useful.

Before choosing the right one, consider factors like:

Camera quality for perfect selfies and family portraits.

Battery life for long hours of usage without frequent charging.

Display size and design for comfortable viewing.

Brand update policy, ensuring long-term performance and security.

Best smartphones to gift your wife on Karwa Chauth 2025

1. Motorola Moto G96 at Rs 14,999

Launched at Rs 20,999, the device is available at an offer price of Rs 14,999 (around Rs 6,000 off). It comes with multitasking and entertainment capabilities with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 6.67-inch P-OLED display and is backed by a 5500mAh battery; it balances beauty with performance.

2. Vivo V60 at Rs 38,999

Launch at Rs 43,999, the device is now available at Rs 38,999 on the Amazon India store. This phone is perfect for photography and could be a great fit for the content creation. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, with an advanced camera setup that delivers vibrant low-light and portrait shots. The device comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, and fast charging capabilities make it a more powerful choice.

3. iQOO Neo10 at Rs 31,724

Launch at Rs 38,999, the iQOO Neo10 is priced at Rs 31,724 (around Rs 7,275 off) on the Amazon store, as a festive season sale. With smooth multitasking, along with gaming capabilities, the Neo10 will be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, come with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and be backed by 120W fast charging. It’s designed for long hours of uninterrupted fun.

4. OnePlus 13s at Rs 47,749

Launch at Rs 54,999, the device is available at Rs 47,749 (around Rs 7,250 off) on Amazon sale. OnePlus 13s is a perfect flagship gift, which comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.32-inch OLED display, and supports an advanced camera system. It further offers elegance and power in one device, which could be an ideal Karwa Chauth surprise.

Make this Karwa Chauth memorable

With festive sales and cashback offers on Flipkart, gifting a smartphone this Karwa Chauth on October 10 is not only thoughtful but also smart. Whether she’s a creator, multitasker, or photo enthusiast, these Snapdragon-powered phones are sure to bring a smile to her face.