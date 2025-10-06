Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs on his 14th death anniversary: A visionary who changed the world forever Tim Cook paid a heartfelt tribute to Steve Jobs on his 14th death anniversary, recalling his long-lasting legacy, which continued to inspire innovation at Apple and beyond. Jobs, who passed away in 2011, had a visionary outlook that remains a symbol of creativity and courage in the tech world.

New Delhi:

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has paid a heartfelt tribute to Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs on his 14th death anniversary. Cook recalls Jobs, his visionary outlook and his lasting legacy continue to inspire innovation at Apple and beyond. Jobs passed away in 2011, and he remains a symbol of creativity and courage in the tech world.

Tim Cook pays tribute to Steve Jobs

Tim Cook remembered Steve Jobs on the 14th anniversary of his passing, and shared a humble message on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Cook wrote, “Steve saw the future as a bright and boundless place, lit the path forward, and inspired us to follow. We miss you, my friend.”

(Image Source : X/TIM COOK )Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs

Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011, at the age of 56, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. His death was marked as the end of the era, but his vision will continue to guide Apple’s philosophy and products even today.

Fans remember the tech visionary

Following Tim Cook’s post on X, thousands of Apple fans and tech enthusiasts flooded social media with tributes and memorable quotes from the main brain behind Apple- Steve Jobs.

Many shared how his ideas on simplicity, design and innovation changed their perspective on technology.

Some users also recalled Apple’s 2011 homepage tribute by simply uploading a simple black-and-white image of Jobs, which became one of the most emotional moments in Apple’s history.

Jobs’ legacy still shapes Apple

Apple has continued to honour Jobs through its Remembering Steve page, where people share messages about how his work impacted their lives. The page highlights Jobs’ “spirit of innovation and humanity,” describing it as the foundation of Apple’s success.

His influence could still be seen in Apple’s design philosophy, from the iPhone to the MacBook, where technology meets emotion in every detail.

Steve Jobs: A visionary who changed the world

Steve Jobs’ passing came just a day after the launch of the iPhone 4S- the first Apple device to introduce Siri. It was a glimpse into the AI-driven future that Jobs once envisioned.

His famous quote, “The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do,” continues to inspire innovators across the globe. Fourteen years later, Steve Jobs’ vision remains alive in every Apple product and every dreamer who dares to think differently.