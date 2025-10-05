BSNL users can now make calls without network: New VoWiFi service launched BSNL has launched its VoWiFi calling service, allowing users to make calls even without a mobile network by using Wi-Fi or broadband. The service, currently available in South and West Zones, will soon expand nationwide and is free for all users.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (commonly known as BSNL) has announced a new feature that enables users to make voice calls even without a mobile network. The government-led telecom company has launched its VoWiFi (Voice over Wi-Fi) service in select regions, which enables users to make calls using a Wi-Fi connection instead of a cellular network. This move will bring BSNL on par with private telecom players like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, who already offer Wi-Fi calling to their customers.

BSNL expands 4G network nationwide

BSNL recently rolled out its 4G services across India by installing over 1 lakh mobile towers, with plans to set up nearly 97,500 more. The launch of VoWiFi service marks another milestone in BSNL’s 25th-anniversary celebration. The service was soft-launched by Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), on October 2nd.

At present, the VoWiFi feature is available in South and West Zone circles, but BSNL plans to expand it to other regions soon. Additionally, the company has also launched its 4G and eSIM services in Mumbai, after earlier rolling out eSIM in Tamil Nadu.

How will BSNL VoWiFi work?

The VoWiFi service allows users to make crystal-clear voice calls using a Wi-Fi or home broadband connection in areas with poor mobile signals. This feature is especially useful for people living in indoor or low-network zones. However, users will need a smartphone that supports VoWiFi to use this feature. Most modern Android and iPhone models already come with this option in the settings menu.

Free for all BSNL users

One of the biggest advantages of BSNL’s VoWiFi service is that it will be completely free of cost. Users will not need to pay any additional charges for making calls over Wi-Fi. BSNL confirmed this via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, adding that the service will enhance user experience and improve connectivity without extra expense.

Is BSNL competing with private players?

By launching the VoWiFi service, BSNL is catching up with major telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea, who have already been offering this feature for years. The move is expected to strengthen BSNL’s presence in the Indian telecom sector as it modernises its network and services for better customer satisfaction.