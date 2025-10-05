WhatsApp to add Instagram-like username feature: Chat without sharing your mobile number WhatsApp is testing a new Instagram-like username feature that lets users chat without sharing their mobile number. Currently available to select beta testers, this update will soon roll out globally with added privacy and security options.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is working on a powerful new feature that could change the way users connect. The instant messaging giant is introducing unique usernames, similar to Instagram, allowing users to chat without revealing their mobile numbers. The latest feature has been under development for quite some time and has now been spotted in WhatsApp’s latest Android beta version (2.25.28.12).

WhatsApp to introduce username feature

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is letting users create and reserve usernames directly from their profile settings. This means that the users will no longer be in need to share their phone numbers to start a chat — instead, they can simply use their username, just like on Instagram or Facebook.

The username system is designed to make WhatsApp more private and flexible, especially for people who don’t want to share personal contact details for business or online interactions.

Rules for creating a username

WABetaInfo’s screenshots showcase that WhatsApp has set specific guidelines for creating usernames. Usernames:

Cannot begin with “www.” to avoid confusion with web links.

Must contain at least one letter.

Can include numbers and underscores along with the alphabet.

This restriction ensures usernames remain unique and user-friendly. Once a username is set, others can find you and start a conversation without needing your phone number.

Currently in Beta testing

As of now, this feature is being tested with a limited group of beta users on Android. It hasn’t yet been rolled out to all users under the Google Play Beta Program. According to the report, WhatsApp plans to make the username feature available to more beta testers soon, followed by a global rollout.

Other upcoming WhatsApp features

Along with the usernames, WhatsApp is also testing new security features, including the ability to set a PIN for profile protection. The username reservation option will ensure that your chosen username isn’t taken by someone else before the feature becomes widely available.

With features like this, WhatsApp aims to compete strongly against emerging messaging apps like Arattai, while also enhancing user privacy and control.