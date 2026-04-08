Assembly elections 2026: Stage set for high-stake polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

New Delhi:

The stage is set for crucial Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, with authorities gearing up for a tightly contested electoral battle across three politically significant regions. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure smooth, free, and fair polling, including deployment of security forces, monitoring teams, and logistical support across constituencies.

Voting will take place for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry, with polling scheduled to begin at 7 am. The elections are expected to witness intense competition among major political alliances and regional players.

Counting of votes will be held on May 4, when the fate of candidates and the political direction of these states and the Union Territory will be decided.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

In Kerala, more than 2.6 crore voters are set to decide the electoral fate of 883 candidates contesting across 140 Assembly constituencies.

According to officials, the state has a total of 2,69,53,644 registered voters, including 1,38,27,319 women and 1,31,26,048 men, while 277 electors fall under the third gender category. The electorate also includes nearly 4,24,518 first-time voters aged 18–19, and 2,04,608 senior citizens aged 85 and above.

To ensure smooth polling, authorities have established 30,471 polling stations, along with 119 logistical and EVM distribution centres and 41 counting centres.

Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said around 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel have been deployed across the state. Highlighting security arrangements, over 1,200 police teams have been deployed on the ground to maintain law and order.

The election is seen as a contest between the ruling LDF and opposition UDF, with the BJP-led NDA, which has been gaining vote share, also hopeful of its prospects in the southern state.

Left Democratic Front holds 99 seats in the current assembly and is aiming for a third consecutive term based on its performance and welfare schemes. The LDF created a record in 2021 as it retained the southern state, which, over the decades, has seen power alternating between the coalitions led by CPI(M) and Congress.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026

In Assam, over 2.5 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the elections to the 126-member Legislative Assembly, with a total of 722 candidates in the fray.

The state has 2,50,54,463 registered electors, including 1,25,31,552 men and 1,25,22,593 women, while 318 voters fall under the transgender category. Additionally, there are 63,423 service voters. Among the electorate, 6,42,314 are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group, while 2,50,006 are aged above 80 years. The voter base also includes 2,05,085 persons with disabilities.

To ensure robust monitoring, webcasting facilities have been arranged in accordance with the Commission's directions. Webcasting has been enabled in all 31,490 polling stations, including 31,486 main polling stations and 4 auxiliary polling stations.

A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed for the smooth conduct of elections. Authorities have arranged 41,320 Ballot Units, 43,975 Control Units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines, including reserves for contingency use, along with additional personnel kept on standby.

On the political front, the Congress has formed a six-party alliance to challenge the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which is aiming to secure a third consecutive term in the state.

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026

In Puducherry, a total of 10,14,070 electors are eligible to vote in the election to the 30-member Legislative Assembly. The electorate comprises 5,39,125 women, 4,74,788 men, and 157 voters in the third gender category. Among them, 24,156 are first-time voters in the 18–19 age group, while 6,034 are senior citizens aged 85 and above.

Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar said that elaborate arrangements have been put in place, with 110 sector officers deployed across 1,099 polling stations. Of these, 209 booths have been identified as vulnerable, with central armed police forces deployed alongside local police to ensure security.

In Puducherry, the contest involves the ruling NDA, which includes NR Congress and BJP, and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to make it triangular.

The term of the legislative assembly is set to expire on June 15.

Also Read: Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Complete list of BJP, BDJS and TTP candidates

Also Read: Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9