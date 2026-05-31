No public celebrations or bike rallies: Bengaluru Police issues advisory ahead of IPL final 2026

Bengaluru:

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) aim to win their second IPL title, Bengaluru Police have issued a strict advisory ahead of the final scheduled for this evening, urging the public to avoid bursting crackers, holding road celebrations, creating disturbances, or engaging in fights after the IPL 2026 final on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

No public celebrations or bike rallies

The police have stated that no public celebrations or bike rallies will be permitted anywhere in the city, and strict legal action will be taken against violators.

The advisory has been issued to prevent a repeat of the tragic incidents that occurred during last year's victory celebrations. The move comes in the wake of the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025, in which 11 people lost their lives during RCB's title celebrations.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh announced a complete ban on live match screenings on public LED screens. The restriction applies to screens installed outside malls, pubs and other establishments that are visible to the general public. LED walls facing roads will also not be allowed without prior permission.

"LED walls facing roads shall not be installed without prior permission from the concerned authorities, and existing LED walls should not telecast the match. Screens must not be installed outside malls, pubs, or other establishments in a manner that makes them visible to the public for viewing the final," the advisory stated.

Peace and discipline must be maintained

The advisory further prohibits bike rallies, overspeeding, stunt riding, unnecessary honking, road blockades, bursting firecrackers and the use of any hazardous materials. Public celebrations on roads after the match result have also been banned. "Peace and discipline must be maintained in crowded areas," the advisory stated.

Authorities have warned against public drinking, unruly behaviour, and any form of violence during celebrations.

The police also warned the public against sharing provocative posts, hateful messages, or rumours on social media. "Under the pretext of the match result, fans of other teams should not be provoked, insulted, or engaged in behaviour that may lead to fights," the advisory stated.

Police have appealed to the public to celebrate responsibly, emphasising that maintaining peace and public safety is a collective responsibility.

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