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Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Complete list of BJP, BDJS and TTP candidates

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: The BJP is in alliance with the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and Twenty20 Party in Kerala. Single-phase polling for the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held on April 9.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai during an election campaign for the NDA candidate.
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai during an election campaign for the NDA candidate. Image Source : ANI
Thiruvananthapuram:

The elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, setting the stage for a closely watched political contest in the state. Traditionally dominated by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Kerala's political landscape has become more competitive with the growing presence of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The upcoming election is largely seen as a direct contest between the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF, though the BJP-led NDA, comprising the BJP, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), and the Twenty20 Party (TTP), is aiming to expand its footprint after gaining vote share in recent elections.

The NDA is also drawing confidence from its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it managed to secure a seat in Kerala. However, both the LDF and the UDF have downplayed the NDA's prospects, with leaders from both alliances accusing the BJP of being the "B-team" of the other.

The LDF, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a historic third consecutive term in power. On the other hand, the UDF is attempting a comeback in a state where it last formed the government in 2011.

Here's a complete list of BJP, BDJS, and TTP candidates

In the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest on 98 seats, followed by the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 22 seats, the Twenty20 Party on 19 seats, and one seat allocated to an independent candidate.

S.no. Constituency Candidates Party
1. Manjeshwar K Surendran BJP
2. Kasaragod Ashwini ML BJP
3. Udma Manulal Meloth BJP
4. Kanhangad Balraj M BJP
5. Trikaripur Ravi Kulangara TTP 
6. Payyannur AP Gangadharan BJP
7. Kalliasseri AV Sanil Kumar BJP
8. Taliparamba N Haridas BJP
9. Irikkur Sreenath Padmanabhan TTP
10. Azhikode KK Vinod Kumar BJP
11. Kannur C Raghunath BJP
12. Dharmadam K Ranjith BJP
13. Thalassery O Nidheesh BJP
14. Kuthuparamba Adv Shijilal BJP
15. Mattannur Biju Elakkuzhi BJP
16. Peravoor K Paily Vathyattu BDJS
17. Mananthavady (ST) P Shyam Raj BJP
18. Sulthanbathery (ST)  Kavitha AS BJP
19. Kalpetta Prasanth Malavayal BJP
20. Vadakara  K Dileep BJP
21. Kuttiadi Ramadas Manaleri BJP
22. Nadapuram CP Vipin Chandran BJP
23. Quilandy CR Praphul Krishnan BJP
24. Perambra M Mohanan Master BJP
25. Balusseri (SC) CP Satheeshan BJP
26. Elathur T Devadas BJP
27. Kozhikode North Navya Haridas BJP
28. Kozhikode South T Raneesh BJP
29. Beypore KP Prakash Babu BJP
30. Kunnamangalam VK Sajeevan BJP
31. Koduvally Giri Pambanal BDJS
32. Thiruvambadi Sunny Thomas TTP
33. Kondotty P Subrahmanian BJP
34. Ernad N Sreeprakash BJP
35. Nilambur Girish Mekkattu BDJS
36. Wandoor (SC) Kumaradas  IND
37. Manjeri Pathmasree M BJP
38. Perinthalmanna KP Baburaj BJP
39. Mankada Lijoy Paul BJP
40. Malappuram Ashwathy Gupatha Kumar BJP
41. Vengara Jayakrishnan VN BJP
42. Vallikkunnu M Preman Master BJP
43. Tirurangadi Riju C Raghav BJP
44. Tanur Deepa Puzhakkal BJP
45. Tirur K Narayanan Master BJP
46. Kottakkal Subramannian C BDJS
47. Thavanur Ravi Thelath BJP
48. Ponnani Maneesh Janakeeyam BDJS
49. Thrithala V Unnikrishnan Master BJP
50. Pattambi P Manoj BJP
51. Shornur  Sanku T  Das BJP
52. Ottappalam Major Ravi BJP
53. Kongad (SC) Renu Suresh BJP
54. Mannarkkad Issac Varghese BDJS
55. Malampuzha C Krishnakumar BJP
56. Palakkad Sobha Surendran BJP
57. Tarur (SC) Suresh Babu BJP
58. Chittur Pranesh Rajendran BJP
59. Nenmara AN Anurag BDJS
60. Alathur KV Prasanna Kumar BJP
61. Chelakkara (SC) K Balakrishnan BJP
62. Kunnamkulam KR Rajin BDJS
63. Guruvayoor B Gopalakrishnan BJP
64. Manalur KK Aneesh Kumar BJP
65. Wadakkanchery TS Ullas Babu BJP
66. Ollur Bijoy Thomas BJP
67. Thrissur Padmaja Venugopal BJP
68. Nattika (SC) CC Mukundan BJP
69. Kaipamangalam Athulliaghosh Vettiyattil BDJS
70. Irinjalakuda Santosh Cherakulam BJP
71. Puthukkad A Nagesh BJP
72. Chalakudy Charlypaul TTP
73. Kodungallur Varghese George  TTP
74. Perumbavoor Jibi Pathickal TTP
75. Angamaly Promy Kuriakose TTP
76. Aluva MA Brahmaraj BJP
77. Kalamassery Binu BDJS
78. Paravur Vathsala Prasanna Kumar BJP
79. Vypen Anitha Thomas BDJS
80. Kochi Xavier Julappan TTP
81. Thrippunithura  Anjali PV TTP
82. Ernakulam PR Sivasankar BJP
83. Thrikkakara Akhil Raj (Akhil Marar)  TTP
84. Kunnathunad (SC) Babu Divakaran TTP
85. Piravom Jibi Abraham TTP
86. Muvattupuzha Sunny Kadoothazhe TTP
87. Kothamangalam Aji Narayanan BDJS
88. Devikulam (SC) S Rajendran BJP
89. Udumbanchola Sangeetha Viswanadhan BDJS
90. Thodupuzha Roy Varicattu TTP
91. Idukki Pratheesh Prabha BDJS
92. Peerumade Ratheesh Varakumala BJP
93. Pala Shone George BJP
94. Kaduthuruthy Suresh Ettikunnel BDJS
95. Vaikom (SC) K Ajith BJP
96. Ettumanoor Athira D Nair TTP
97. Kottayam P Anilkumar BDJS
98. Puthuppally Raveendranath Vakathanam BJP
99. Changanassery B Radhakrishna Menon BJP
100. Kanjirappally George Kurian BJP
101. Poonjar PC George BJP
102. Aroor PS Jyothis BDJS
103. Cherthala TP Anantharaj  BDJS
104. Alappuzha MJ Job BJP
105. Ambalappuzha Arun Anirudhan BJP
106. Kuttanad Santhosh Santhi BDJS
107. Haripad Sandeep Vachaspathi BJP
108. Kayamkulam Thampi Mettuthara BDJS
109. Mavelikkara (SC) K Ajimon BJP
110. Chengannur MV Gopakumar BJP
111. Thiruvalla Anoop Antony Joseph BJP
112. Ranni Thomas K Samuel (Blesson) TTP
113. Aranmula Kummanam Rajasekharan BJP
114. Konni Sundaresan TP BDJS
115. Adoor (SC) Pandalam Prathapan BJP
116. Karunagappally VS Jithin Dev BJP
117. Chavara KR Rajesh BJP
118. Kunnathur (SC) Raji Prasad BJP
119. Kottarakkara R Reshmi BJP
120. Pathanapuram Anil Pillai TTP
121. Punalur Reghunadh Kamukumchery TTP
122. Chadayamangalam RS Arunraj BJP
123. Kundara Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB) BJP
124. Kollam N Prathap Kumar BJP
125. Eravipuram Sajee D Anand BDJS
126. Chathannoor BB Gopakumar BJP
127. Varkala Smitha Sundaresan BJP
128 Attingal (SC) P Sudheer BJP
129. Chirayinkeezhu (SC) BS Anoop BJP
130. Nedumangad Yuvaraj Gokul BJP
131. Vamanapuram Venu BDJS
132. Kazhakoottam V Muraleedharan BJP
133. Vattiyoorkavu R Sreelekha BJP
134. Thiruvananthapuram Karamana Jayan BJP
135. Nemom Rajeev Chandrasekhar BJP
136. Aruvikkara Vivek Gopan BJP
137. Parassala Gireesh Neyyar BJP
138. Kattakkada PK Krishnadas BJP
139. Kovalam Kovalam TN Suresh BJP
140. Neyyattinkara Chenkal Rajasekharan BJP

What happened in the 2021 Assembly elections?

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF secured a decisive victory, winning 99 out of 140 seats, with its vote share increasing by nearly 2 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) emerged as the single largest party with 62 seats. The UDF won 41 seats, with the Indian National Congress accounting for 22 of them. The BJP-led NDA, however, failed to open its account in that election.

In 2016, the LDF had won 77 seats, including 58 by the CPI(M), while the UDF secured 47 seats, with the Congress winning around 22 constituencies. The CPI(M) was the single largest party, with a vote share of 26.7 per cent, followed by the Congress at 23.8 per cent.

Also Read: Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

Also Read: Kerala Polls: Pinarayi Vijayan to VD Satheesan to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, key candidates in the fray

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Kerala Kerala Assembly Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Kerala Election Candidate List NDA BJP Assembly Election 2026
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