Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Complete list of BJP, BDJS and TTP candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, setting the stage for a closely watched political contest in the state. Traditionally dominated by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Kerala's political landscape has become more competitive with the growing presence of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The upcoming election is largely seen as a direct contest between the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF, though the BJP-led NDA, comprising the BJP, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), and the Twenty20 Party (TTP), is aiming to expand its footprint after gaining vote share in recent elections.

The NDA is also drawing confidence from its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it managed to secure a seat in Kerala. However, both the LDF and the UDF have downplayed the NDA's prospects, with leaders from both alliances accusing the BJP of being the "B-team" of the other.

The LDF, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a historic third consecutive term in power. On the other hand, the UDF is attempting a comeback in a state where it last formed the government in 2011.

Here's a complete list of BJP, BDJS, and TTP candidates

In the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest on 98 seats, followed by the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 22 seats, the Twenty20 Party on 19 seats, and one seat allocated to an independent candidate.

S.no. Constituency Candidates Party 1. Manjeshwar K Surendran BJP 2. Kasaragod Ashwini ML BJP 3. Udma Manulal Meloth BJP 4. Kanhangad Balraj M BJP 5. Trikaripur Ravi Kulangara TTP 6. Payyannur AP Gangadharan BJP 7. Kalliasseri AV Sanil Kumar BJP 8. Taliparamba N Haridas BJP 9. Irikkur Sreenath Padmanabhan TTP 10. Azhikode KK Vinod Kumar BJP 11. Kannur C Raghunath BJP 12. Dharmadam K Ranjith BJP 13. Thalassery O Nidheesh BJP 14. Kuthuparamba Adv Shijilal BJP 15. Mattannur Biju Elakkuzhi BJP 16. Peravoor K Paily Vathyattu BDJS 17. Mananthavady (ST) P Shyam Raj BJP 18. Sulthanbathery (ST) Kavitha AS BJP 19. Kalpetta Prasanth Malavayal BJP 20. Vadakara K Dileep BJP 21. Kuttiadi Ramadas Manaleri BJP 22. Nadapuram CP Vipin Chandran BJP 23. Quilandy CR Praphul Krishnan BJP 24. Perambra M Mohanan Master BJP 25. Balusseri (SC) CP Satheeshan BJP 26. Elathur T Devadas BJP 27. Kozhikode North Navya Haridas BJP 28. Kozhikode South T Raneesh BJP 29. Beypore KP Prakash Babu BJP 30. Kunnamangalam VK Sajeevan BJP 31. Koduvally Giri Pambanal BDJS 32. Thiruvambadi Sunny Thomas TTP 33. Kondotty P Subrahmanian BJP 34. Ernad N Sreeprakash BJP 35. Nilambur Girish Mekkattu BDJS 36. Wandoor (SC) Kumaradas IND 37. Manjeri Pathmasree M BJP 38. Perinthalmanna KP Baburaj BJP 39. Mankada Lijoy Paul BJP 40. Malappuram Ashwathy Gupatha Kumar BJP 41. Vengara Jayakrishnan VN BJP 42. Vallikkunnu M Preman Master BJP 43. Tirurangadi Riju C Raghav BJP 44. Tanur Deepa Puzhakkal BJP 45. Tirur K Narayanan Master BJP 46. Kottakkal Subramannian C BDJS 47. Thavanur Ravi Thelath BJP 48. Ponnani Maneesh Janakeeyam BDJS 49. Thrithala V Unnikrishnan Master BJP 50. Pattambi P Manoj BJP 51. Shornur Sanku T Das BJP 52. Ottappalam Major Ravi BJP 53. Kongad (SC) Renu Suresh BJP 54. Mannarkkad Issac Varghese BDJS 55. Malampuzha C Krishnakumar BJP 56. Palakkad Sobha Surendran BJP 57. Tarur (SC) Suresh Babu BJP 58. Chittur Pranesh Rajendran BJP 59. Nenmara AN Anurag BDJS 60. Alathur KV Prasanna Kumar BJP 61. Chelakkara (SC) K Balakrishnan BJP 62. Kunnamkulam KR Rajin BDJS 63. Guruvayoor B Gopalakrishnan BJP 64. Manalur KK Aneesh Kumar BJP 65. Wadakkanchery TS Ullas Babu BJP 66. Ollur Bijoy Thomas BJP 67. Thrissur Padmaja Venugopal BJP 68. Nattika (SC) CC Mukundan BJP 69. Kaipamangalam Athulliaghosh Vettiyattil BDJS 70. Irinjalakuda Santosh Cherakulam BJP 71. Puthukkad A Nagesh BJP 72. Chalakudy Charlypaul TTP 73. Kodungallur Varghese George TTP 74. Perumbavoor Jibi Pathickal TTP 75. Angamaly Promy Kuriakose TTP 76. Aluva MA Brahmaraj BJP 77. Kalamassery Binu BDJS 78. Paravur Vathsala Prasanna Kumar BJP 79. Vypen Anitha Thomas BDJS 80. Kochi Xavier Julappan TTP 81. Thrippunithura Anjali PV TTP 82. Ernakulam PR Sivasankar BJP 83. Thrikkakara Akhil Raj (Akhil Marar) TTP 84. Kunnathunad (SC) Babu Divakaran TTP 85. Piravom Jibi Abraham TTP 86. Muvattupuzha Sunny Kadoothazhe TTP 87. Kothamangalam Aji Narayanan BDJS 88. Devikulam (SC) S Rajendran BJP 89. Udumbanchola Sangeetha Viswanadhan BDJS 90. Thodupuzha Roy Varicattu TTP 91. Idukki Pratheesh Prabha BDJS 92. Peerumade Ratheesh Varakumala BJP 93. Pala Shone George BJP 94. Kaduthuruthy Suresh Ettikunnel BDJS 95. Vaikom (SC) K Ajith BJP 96. Ettumanoor Athira D Nair TTP 97. Kottayam P Anilkumar BDJS 98. Puthuppally Raveendranath Vakathanam BJP 99. Changanassery B Radhakrishna Menon BJP 100. Kanjirappally George Kurian BJP 101. Poonjar PC George BJP 102. Aroor PS Jyothis BDJS 103. Cherthala TP Anantharaj BDJS 104. Alappuzha MJ Job BJP 105. Ambalappuzha Arun Anirudhan BJP 106. Kuttanad Santhosh Santhi BDJS 107. Haripad Sandeep Vachaspathi BJP 108. Kayamkulam Thampi Mettuthara BDJS 109. Mavelikkara (SC) K Ajimon BJP 110. Chengannur MV Gopakumar BJP 111. Thiruvalla Anoop Antony Joseph BJP 112. Ranni Thomas K Samuel (Blesson) TTP 113. Aranmula Kummanam Rajasekharan BJP 114. Konni Sundaresan TP BDJS 115. Adoor (SC) Pandalam Prathapan BJP 116. Karunagappally VS Jithin Dev BJP 117. Chavara KR Rajesh BJP 118. Kunnathur (SC) Raji Prasad BJP 119. Kottarakkara R Reshmi BJP 120. Pathanapuram Anil Pillai TTP 121. Punalur Reghunadh Kamukumchery TTP 122. Chadayamangalam RS Arunraj BJP 123. Kundara Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB) BJP 124. Kollam N Prathap Kumar BJP 125. Eravipuram Sajee D Anand BDJS 126. Chathannoor BB Gopakumar BJP 127. Varkala Smitha Sundaresan BJP 128 Attingal (SC) P Sudheer BJP 129. Chirayinkeezhu (SC) BS Anoop BJP 130. Nedumangad Yuvaraj Gokul BJP 131. Vamanapuram Venu BDJS 132. Kazhakoottam V Muraleedharan BJP 133. Vattiyoorkavu R Sreelekha BJP 134. Thiruvananthapuram Karamana Jayan BJP 135. Nemom Rajeev Chandrasekhar BJP 136. Aruvikkara Vivek Gopan BJP 137. Parassala Gireesh Neyyar BJP 138. Kattakkada PK Krishnadas BJP 139. Kovalam Kovalam TN Suresh BJP 140. Neyyattinkara Chenkal Rajasekharan BJP

What happened in the 2021 Assembly elections?

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF secured a decisive victory, winning 99 out of 140 seats, with its vote share increasing by nearly 2 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) emerged as the single largest party with 62 seats. The UDF won 41 seats, with the Indian National Congress accounting for 22 of them. The BJP-led NDA, however, failed to open its account in that election.

In 2016, the LDF had won 77 seats, including 58 by the CPI(M), while the UDF secured 47 seats, with the Congress winning around 22 constituencies. The CPI(M) was the single largest party, with a vote share of 26.7 per cent, followed by the Congress at 23.8 per cent.

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