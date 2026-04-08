Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Complete list of BJP, BDJS and TTP candidates

The elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, setting the stage for a closely watched political contest in the state. Traditionally dominated by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Kerala's political landscape has become more competitive with the growing presence of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The upcoming election is largely seen as a direct contest between the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF, though the BJP-led NDA, comprising the BJP, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), and the Twenty20 Party (TTP), is aiming to expand its footprint after gaining vote share in recent elections.
The NDA is also drawing confidence from its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it managed to secure a seat in Kerala. However, both the LDF and the UDF have downplayed the NDA's prospects, with leaders from both alliances accusing the BJP of being the "B-team" of the other.
The LDF, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a historic third consecutive term in power. On the other hand, the UDF is attempting a comeback in a state where it last formed the government in 2011.
Here's a complete list of BJP, BDJS, and TTP candidates
In the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest on 98 seats, followed by the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 22 seats, the Twenty20 Party on 19 seats, and one seat allocated to an independent candidate.
|S.no.
|Constituency
|Candidates
|Party
|1.
|Manjeshwar
|K Surendran
|BJP
|2.
|Kasaragod
|Ashwini ML
|BJP
|3.
|Udma
|Manulal Meloth
|BJP
|4.
|Kanhangad
|Balraj M
|BJP
|5.
|Trikaripur
|Ravi Kulangara
|TTP
|6.
|Payyannur
|AP Gangadharan
|BJP
|7.
|Kalliasseri
|AV Sanil Kumar
|BJP
|8.
|Taliparamba
|N Haridas
|BJP
|9.
|Irikkur
|Sreenath Padmanabhan
|TTP
|10.
|Azhikode
|KK Vinod Kumar
|BJP
|11.
|Kannur
|C Raghunath
|BJP
|12.
|Dharmadam
|K Ranjith
|BJP
|13.
|Thalassery
|O Nidheesh
|BJP
|14.
|Kuthuparamba
|Adv Shijilal
|BJP
|15.
|Mattannur
|Biju Elakkuzhi
|BJP
|16.
|Peravoor
|K Paily Vathyattu
|BDJS
|17.
|Mananthavady (ST)
|P Shyam Raj
|BJP
|18.
|Sulthanbathery (ST)
|Kavitha AS
|BJP
|19.
|Kalpetta
|Prasanth Malavayal
|BJP
|20.
|Vadakara
|K Dileep
|BJP
|21.
|Kuttiadi
|Ramadas Manaleri
|BJP
|22.
|Nadapuram
|CP Vipin Chandran
|BJP
|23.
|Quilandy
|CR Praphul Krishnan
|BJP
|24.
|Perambra
|M Mohanan Master
|BJP
|25.
|Balusseri (SC)
|CP Satheeshan
|BJP
|26.
|Elathur
|T Devadas
|BJP
|27.
|Kozhikode North
|Navya Haridas
|BJP
|28.
|Kozhikode South
|T Raneesh
|BJP
|29.
|Beypore
|KP Prakash Babu
|BJP
|30.
|Kunnamangalam
|VK Sajeevan
|BJP
|31.
|Koduvally
|Giri Pambanal
|BDJS
|32.
|Thiruvambadi
|Sunny Thomas
|TTP
|33.
|Kondotty
|P Subrahmanian
|BJP
|34.
|Ernad
|N Sreeprakash
|BJP
|35.
|Nilambur
|Girish Mekkattu
|BDJS
|36.
|Wandoor (SC)
|Kumaradas
|IND
|37.
|Manjeri
|Pathmasree M
|BJP
|38.
|Perinthalmanna
|KP Baburaj
|BJP
|39.
|Mankada
|Lijoy Paul
|BJP
|40.
|Malappuram
|Ashwathy Gupatha Kumar
|BJP
|41.
|Vengara
|Jayakrishnan VN
|BJP
|42.
|Vallikkunnu
|M Preman Master
|BJP
|43.
|Tirurangadi
|Riju C Raghav
|BJP
|44.
|Tanur
|Deepa Puzhakkal
|BJP
|45.
|Tirur
|K Narayanan Master
|BJP
|46.
|Kottakkal
|Subramannian C
|BDJS
|47.
|Thavanur
|Ravi Thelath
|BJP
|48.
|Ponnani
|Maneesh Janakeeyam
|BDJS
|49.
|Thrithala
|V Unnikrishnan Master
|BJP
|50.
|Pattambi
|P Manoj
|BJP
|51.
|Shornur
|Sanku T Das
|BJP
|52.
|Ottappalam
|Major Ravi
|BJP
|53.
|Kongad (SC)
|Renu Suresh
|BJP
|54.
|Mannarkkad
|Issac Varghese
|BDJS
|55.
|Malampuzha
|C Krishnakumar
|BJP
|56.
|Palakkad
|Sobha Surendran
|BJP
|57.
|Tarur (SC)
|Suresh Babu
|BJP
|58.
|Chittur
|Pranesh Rajendran
|BJP
|59.
|Nenmara
|AN Anurag
|BDJS
|60.
|Alathur
|KV Prasanna Kumar
|BJP
|61.
|Chelakkara (SC)
|K Balakrishnan
|BJP
|62.
|Kunnamkulam
|KR Rajin
|BDJS
|63.
|Guruvayoor
|B Gopalakrishnan
|BJP
|64.
|Manalur
|KK Aneesh Kumar
|BJP
|65.
|Wadakkanchery
|TS Ullas Babu
|BJP
|66.
|Ollur
|Bijoy Thomas
|BJP
|67.
|Thrissur
|Padmaja Venugopal
|BJP
|68.
|Nattika (SC)
|CC Mukundan
|BJP
|69.
|Kaipamangalam
|Athulliaghosh Vettiyattil
|BDJS
|70.
|Irinjalakuda
|Santosh Cherakulam
|BJP
|71.
|Puthukkad
|A Nagesh
|BJP
|72.
|Chalakudy
|Charlypaul
|TTP
|73.
|Kodungallur
|Varghese George
|TTP
|74.
|Perumbavoor
|Jibi Pathickal
|TTP
|75.
|Angamaly
|Promy Kuriakose
|TTP
|76.
|Aluva
|MA Brahmaraj
|BJP
|77.
|Kalamassery
|Binu
|BDJS
|78.
|Paravur
|Vathsala Prasanna Kumar
|BJP
|79.
|Vypen
|Anitha Thomas
|BDJS
|80.
|Kochi
|Xavier Julappan
|TTP
|81.
|Thrippunithura
|Anjali PV
|TTP
|82.
|Ernakulam
|PR Sivasankar
|BJP
|83.
|Thrikkakara
|Akhil Raj (Akhil Marar)
|TTP
|84.
|Kunnathunad (SC)
|Babu Divakaran
|TTP
|85.
|Piravom
|Jibi Abraham
|TTP
|86.
|Muvattupuzha
|Sunny Kadoothazhe
|TTP
|87.
|Kothamangalam
|Aji Narayanan
|BDJS
|88.
|Devikulam (SC)
|S Rajendran
|BJP
|89.
|Udumbanchola
|Sangeetha Viswanadhan
|BDJS
|90.
|Thodupuzha
|Roy Varicattu
|TTP
|91.
|Idukki
|Pratheesh Prabha
|BDJS
|92.
|Peerumade
|Ratheesh Varakumala
|BJP
|93.
|Pala
|Shone George
|BJP
|94.
|Kaduthuruthy
|Suresh Ettikunnel
|BDJS
|95.
|Vaikom (SC)
|K Ajith
|BJP
|96.
|Ettumanoor
|Athira D Nair
|TTP
|97.
|Kottayam
|P Anilkumar
|BDJS
|98.
|Puthuppally
|Raveendranath Vakathanam
|BJP
|99.
|Changanassery
|B Radhakrishna Menon
|BJP
|100.
|Kanjirappally
|George Kurian
|BJP
|101.
|Poonjar
|PC George
|BJP
|102.
|Aroor
|PS Jyothis
|BDJS
|103.
|Cherthala
|TP Anantharaj
|BDJS
|104.
|Alappuzha
|MJ Job
|BJP
|105.
|Ambalappuzha
|Arun Anirudhan
|BJP
|106.
|Kuttanad
|Santhosh Santhi
|BDJS
|107.
|Haripad
|Sandeep Vachaspathi
|BJP
|108.
|Kayamkulam
|Thampi Mettuthara
|BDJS
|109.
|Mavelikkara (SC)
|K Ajimon
|BJP
|110.
|Chengannur
|MV Gopakumar
|BJP
|111.
|Thiruvalla
|Anoop Antony Joseph
|BJP
|112.
|Ranni
|Thomas K Samuel (Blesson)
|TTP
|113.
|Aranmula
|Kummanam Rajasekharan
|BJP
|114.
|Konni
|Sundaresan TP
|BDJS
|115.
|Adoor (SC)
|Pandalam Prathapan
|BJP
|116.
|Karunagappally
|VS Jithin Dev
|BJP
|117.
|Chavara
|KR Rajesh
|BJP
|118.
|Kunnathur (SC)
|Raji Prasad
|BJP
|119.
|Kottarakkara
|R Reshmi
|BJP
|120.
|Pathanapuram
|Anil Pillai
|TTP
|121.
|Punalur
|Reghunadh Kamukumchery
|TTP
|122.
|Chadayamangalam
|RS Arunraj
|BJP
|123.
|Kundara
|Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB)
|BJP
|124.
|Kollam
|N Prathap Kumar
|BJP
|125.
|Eravipuram
|Sajee D Anand
|BDJS
|126.
|Chathannoor
|BB Gopakumar
|BJP
|127.
|Varkala
|Smitha Sundaresan
|BJP
|128
|Attingal (SC)
|P Sudheer
|BJP
|129.
|Chirayinkeezhu (SC)
|BS Anoop
|BJP
|130.
|Nedumangad
|Yuvaraj Gokul
|BJP
|131.
|Vamanapuram
|Venu
|BDJS
|132.
|Kazhakoottam
|V Muraleedharan
|BJP
|133.
|Vattiyoorkavu
|R Sreelekha
|BJP
|134.
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Karamana Jayan
|BJP
|135.
|Nemom
|Rajeev Chandrasekhar
|BJP
|136.
|Aruvikkara
|Vivek Gopan
|BJP
|137.
|Parassala
|Gireesh Neyyar
|BJP
|138.
|Kattakkada
|PK Krishnadas
|BJP
|139.
|Kovalam
|Kovalam TN Suresh
|BJP
|140.
|Neyyattinkara
|Chenkal Rajasekharan
|BJP
What happened in the 2021 Assembly elections?
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF secured a decisive victory, winning 99 out of 140 seats, with its vote share increasing by nearly 2 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) emerged as the single largest party with 62 seats. The UDF won 41 seats, with the Indian National Congress accounting for 22 of them. The BJP-led NDA, however, failed to open its account in that election.
In 2016, the LDF had won 77 seats, including 58 by the CPI(M), while the UDF secured 47 seats, with the Congress winning around 22 constituencies. The CPI(M) was the single largest party, with a vote share of 26.7 per cent, followed by the Congress at 23.8 per cent.
Also Read: Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9
Also Read: Kerala Polls: Pinarayi Vijayan to VD Satheesan to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, key candidates in the fray