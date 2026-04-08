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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: The CPI(M)-LDF has been in power in the coastal state since 2016. The party, Chief Minister P Vijayan's leadership, is looking to retain power in Kerala for a third straight term. On the other hand, Congress-led UDF is looking to dethrone the LDF from power in Kerala.

Voters outside a polling booth in Kerala/ Photo used for representation
Voters outside a polling booth in Kerala/ Photo used for representation Image Source : ANI
Thiruvananthapuram:

The elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9. Over the years, the politics in Kerala has hovered around the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), but the entry of Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has made this year's assembly elections interesting.

The BJP-led NDA, buoyed by its success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when it won a seat in Kerala, is hoping to change its fortune in the coastal state. However, the LDF and the UDF believe that the NDA will unlikely be a challenge for them, with both alliances hoping to win the elections. Notably, both the blocs have called the BJP the 'B-team' of the other. 

The LDF, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking to retain the power for a third straight term. On the other hand, the Congress-led UDF is hoping to turn the tide in a state, where it had last won an elections in 2011.

Here's the full list of assembly constituencies in Kerala going to poll on April 9

Serial Number Constituency
1 Manjeshwar
2 Kasaragod
3 Udma
4 Kanhangad
5 Trikaripur
6 Payyannur
7 Kalliasseri
8 Taliparamba
9 Irikkur
10 Azhikode
11 Kannur
12 Dharmadam
13 Thalassery
14 Kuthuparamba
15 Mattannur
16 Peravoor
17 Mananthavady (ST)
18 Sulthan Bathery (ST)
19 Kalpetta
20 Kuttiadi
21 Nadapuram
22 Koyilandy
23 Perambra
24 Balusseri (SC)
25 Elathur
26 Kozhikode North
27 Kozhikode South
28 Beypore
29 Kunnamangalam
30 Kodiyeri
31 Thiruvambady
32 Quilandy
33 Nilambur
34 Wandoor (SC)
35 Eranad
36 Kondotty
37 Manjeri
38 Perinthalmanna
39 Mankada
40 Malappuram
41 Vengara
42 Vallikkunnu
43 Tirurangadi
44 Tanur
45 Tirur
46 Kottakkal
47 Thavanur
48 Ponnani
49 Thrithala
50 Pattambi
51 Shornur (SC)
52 Ottapalam (SC)
53 Kongad (SC)
54 Mannarkkad
55 Malampuzha
56 Palakkad
57 Tarur (SC)
58 Chittur
59 Nenmara
60 Alathur
61 Chelakkara (SC)
62 Kunnamkulam
63 Guruvayur
64 Manalur
65 Wadakkanchery
66 Ollur
67 Thrissur
68 Nattika (SC)
69 Kaipamangalam
70 Irinjalakuda
71 Puthukkad
72 Chalakudy
73 Kodungallur
74 Perumbavoor
75 Angamaly
76 Aluva
77 Kalamassery
78 Paravur
79 Vypeen
80 Kochi
81 Thripunithura
82 Ernakulam
83 Kothamangalam
84 Muvattupuzha
85 Kunnathunad (SC)
86 Piravom
87 North Paravur
88 Devikulam (SC)
89 Udumbanchola
90 Thodupuzha
91 Idukki
92 Peerumade
93 Pala
94 Kaduthuruthy
95 Vaikom (SC)
96 Ettumanoor
97 Kottayam
98 Puthuppally
99 Changanassery
100 Kanjirappally
101 Poonjar
102 Aroor
103 Cherthala
104 Alappuzha
105 Ambalappuzha
106 Kuttanad
107 Haripad
108 Kayamkulam
109 Mavelikkara (SC)
110 Chengannur
111 Thiruvalla
112 Ranni
113 Aranmula
114 Konni
115 Adoor (SC)
116 Karunagappally
117 Chavara
118 Kunnathur (SC)
119 Kottarakkara
120 Pathanapuram
121 Punalur
122 Chadayamangalam
123 Kundara
124 Kollam
125 Eravipuram
126 Chathannoor
127 Varkala
128 Attingal (SC)
129 Chirayinkeezhu (SC)
130 Nedumangad
131 Vamanapuram
132 Kazhakkoottam
133 Vattiyoorkavu
134 Thiruvananthapuram
135 Nemom
136 Aruvikkara
137 Parassala
138 Kattakkada
139 Kovalam
140 Neyyattinkara

In the previous elections held in 2021, the LDF won 99 of the 140 seats it contested and its vote share also increased by 1.95 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) was the single largest party with 62 seats. On the other hand, the UDF won 41 seats, with the Congress being its largest constituent with 22 assembly constituencies. 

The BJP-led NDA had failed to open its account in the 2021 elections.

Talking about the 2016 Kerala elections, the LDF won 77 seats, with the CPI(M) alone bagging 58 of them. The UDF won just 47 seats, with the Congress winning around 22 seats. The single largest party was the CPI(M). The CPI(M)'s vote share was 26.7 per cent, while that of the Congress was 23.8 per cent.  

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Assembly Election 2026 Kerala Assembly Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
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