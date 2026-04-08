Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

The elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9. Over the years, the politics in Kerala has hovered around the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), but the entry of Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has made this year's assembly elections interesting.
The BJP-led NDA, buoyed by its success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when it won a seat in Kerala, is hoping to change its fortune in the coastal state. However, the LDF and the UDF believe that the NDA will unlikely be a challenge for them, with both alliances hoping to win the elections. Notably, both the blocs have called the BJP the 'B-team' of the other.
The LDF, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking to retain the power for a third straight term. On the other hand, the Congress-led UDF is hoping to turn the tide in a state, where it had last won an elections in 2011.
Here's the full list of assembly constituencies in Kerala going to poll on April 9
|Serial Number
|Constituency
|1
|Manjeshwar
|2
|Kasaragod
|3
|Udma
|4
|Kanhangad
|5
|Trikaripur
|6
|Payyannur
|7
|Kalliasseri
|8
|Taliparamba
|9
|Irikkur
|10
|Azhikode
|11
|Kannur
|12
|Dharmadam
|13
|Thalassery
|14
|Kuthuparamba
|15
|Mattannur
|16
|Peravoor
|17
|Mananthavady (ST)
|18
|Sulthan Bathery (ST)
|19
|Kalpetta
|20
|Kuttiadi
|21
|Nadapuram
|22
|Koyilandy
|23
|Perambra
|24
|Balusseri (SC)
|25
|Elathur
|26
|Kozhikode North
|27
|Kozhikode South
|28
|Beypore
|29
|Kunnamangalam
|30
|Kodiyeri
|31
|Thiruvambady
|32
|Quilandy
|33
|Nilambur
|34
|Wandoor (SC)
|35
|Eranad
|36
|Kondotty
|37
|Manjeri
|38
|Perinthalmanna
|39
|Mankada
|40
|Malappuram
|41
|Vengara
|42
|Vallikkunnu
|43
|Tirurangadi
|44
|Tanur
|45
|Tirur
|46
|Kottakkal
|47
|Thavanur
|48
|Ponnani
|49
|Thrithala
|50
|Pattambi
|51
|Shornur (SC)
|52
|Ottapalam (SC)
|53
|Kongad (SC)
|54
|Mannarkkad
|55
|Malampuzha
|56
|Palakkad
|57
|Tarur (SC)
|58
|Chittur
|59
|Nenmara
|60
|Alathur
|61
|Chelakkara (SC)
|62
|Kunnamkulam
|63
|Guruvayur
|64
|Manalur
|65
|Wadakkanchery
|66
|Ollur
|67
|Thrissur
|68
|Nattika (SC)
|69
|Kaipamangalam
|70
|Irinjalakuda
|71
|Puthukkad
|72
|Chalakudy
|73
|Kodungallur
|74
|Perumbavoor
|75
|Angamaly
|76
|Aluva
|77
|Kalamassery
|78
|Paravur
|79
|Vypeen
|80
|Kochi
|81
|Thripunithura
|82
|Ernakulam
|83
|Kothamangalam
|84
|Muvattupuzha
|85
|Kunnathunad (SC)
|86
|Piravom
|87
|North Paravur
|88
|Devikulam (SC)
|89
|Udumbanchola
|90
|Thodupuzha
|91
|Idukki
|92
|Peerumade
|93
|Pala
|94
|Kaduthuruthy
|95
|Vaikom (SC)
|96
|Ettumanoor
|97
|Kottayam
|98
|Puthuppally
|99
|Changanassery
|100
|Kanjirappally
|101
|Poonjar
|102
|Aroor
|103
|Cherthala
|104
|Alappuzha
|105
|Ambalappuzha
|106
|Kuttanad
|107
|Haripad
|108
|Kayamkulam
|109
|Mavelikkara (SC)
|110
|Chengannur
|111
|Thiruvalla
|112
|Ranni
|113
|Aranmula
|114
|Konni
|115
|Adoor (SC)
|116
|Karunagappally
|117
|Chavara
|118
|Kunnathur (SC)
|119
|Kottarakkara
|120
|Pathanapuram
|121
|Punalur
|122
|Chadayamangalam
|123
|Kundara
|124
|Kollam
|125
|Eravipuram
|126
|Chathannoor
|127
|Varkala
|128
|Attingal (SC)
|129
|Chirayinkeezhu (SC)
|130
|Nedumangad
|131
|Vamanapuram
|132
|Kazhakkoottam
|133
|Vattiyoorkavu
|134
|Thiruvananthapuram
|135
|Nemom
|136
|Aruvikkara
|137
|Parassala
|138
|Kattakkada
|139
|Kovalam
|140
|Neyyattinkara
In the previous elections held in 2021, the LDF won 99 of the 140 seats it contested and its vote share also increased by 1.95 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) was the single largest party with 62 seats. On the other hand, the UDF won 41 seats, with the Congress being its largest constituent with 22 assembly constituencies.
The BJP-led NDA had failed to open its account in the 2021 elections.
Talking about the 2016 Kerala elections, the LDF won 77 seats, with the CPI(M) alone bagging 58 of them. The UDF won just 47 seats, with the Congress winning around 22 seats. The single largest party was the CPI(M). The CPI(M)'s vote share was 26.7 per cent, while that of the Congress was 23.8 per cent.