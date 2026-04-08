Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

Thiruvananthapuram:

The elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9. Over the years, the politics in Kerala has hovered around the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), but the entry of Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has made this year's assembly elections interesting.

The BJP-led NDA, buoyed by its success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when it won a seat in Kerala, is hoping to change its fortune in the coastal state. However, the LDF and the UDF believe that the NDA will unlikely be a challenge for them, with both alliances hoping to win the elections. Notably, both the blocs have called the BJP the 'B-team' of the other.

The LDF, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking to retain the power for a third straight term. On the other hand, the Congress-led UDF is hoping to turn the tide in a state, where it had last won an elections in 2011.

Here's the full list of assembly constituencies in Kerala going to poll on April 9

Serial Number Constituency 1 Manjeshwar 2 Kasaragod 3 Udma 4 Kanhangad 5 Trikaripur 6 Payyannur 7 Kalliasseri 8 Taliparamba 9 Irikkur 10 Azhikode 11 Kannur 12 Dharmadam 13 Thalassery 14 Kuthuparamba 15 Mattannur 16 Peravoor 17 Mananthavady (ST) 18 Sulthan Bathery (ST) 19 Kalpetta 20 Kuttiadi 21 Nadapuram 22 Koyilandy 23 Perambra 24 Balusseri (SC) 25 Elathur 26 Kozhikode North 27 Kozhikode South 28 Beypore 29 Kunnamangalam 30 Kodiyeri 31 Thiruvambady 32 Quilandy 33 Nilambur 34 Wandoor (SC) 35 Eranad 36 Kondotty 37 Manjeri 38 Perinthalmanna 39 Mankada 40 Malappuram 41 Vengara 42 Vallikkunnu 43 Tirurangadi 44 Tanur 45 Tirur 46 Kottakkal 47 Thavanur 48 Ponnani 49 Thrithala 50 Pattambi 51 Shornur (SC) 52 Ottapalam (SC) 53 Kongad (SC) 54 Mannarkkad 55 Malampuzha 56 Palakkad 57 Tarur (SC) 58 Chittur 59 Nenmara 60 Alathur 61 Chelakkara (SC) 62 Kunnamkulam 63 Guruvayur 64 Manalur 65 Wadakkanchery 66 Ollur 67 Thrissur 68 Nattika (SC) 69 Kaipamangalam 70 Irinjalakuda 71 Puthukkad 72 Chalakudy 73 Kodungallur 74 Perumbavoor 75 Angamaly 76 Aluva 77 Kalamassery 78 Paravur 79 Vypeen 80 Kochi 81 Thripunithura 82 Ernakulam 83 Kothamangalam 84 Muvattupuzha 85 Kunnathunad (SC) 86 Piravom 87 North Paravur 88 Devikulam (SC) 89 Udumbanchola 90 Thodupuzha 91 Idukki 92 Peerumade 93 Pala 94 Kaduthuruthy 95 Vaikom (SC) 96 Ettumanoor 97 Kottayam 98 Puthuppally 99 Changanassery 100 Kanjirappally 101 Poonjar 102 Aroor 103 Cherthala 104 Alappuzha 105 Ambalappuzha 106 Kuttanad 107 Haripad 108 Kayamkulam 109 Mavelikkara (SC) 110 Chengannur 111 Thiruvalla 112 Ranni 113 Aranmula 114 Konni 115 Adoor (SC) 116 Karunagappally 117 Chavara 118 Kunnathur (SC) 119 Kottarakkara 120 Pathanapuram 121 Punalur 122 Chadayamangalam 123 Kundara 124 Kollam 125 Eravipuram 126 Chathannoor 127 Varkala 128 Attingal (SC) 129 Chirayinkeezhu (SC) 130 Nedumangad 131 Vamanapuram 132 Kazhakkoottam 133 Vattiyoorkavu 134 Thiruvananthapuram 135 Nemom 136 Aruvikkara 137 Parassala 138 Kattakkada 139 Kovalam 140 Neyyattinkara

In the previous elections held in 2021, the LDF won 99 of the 140 seats it contested and its vote share also increased by 1.95 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) was the single largest party with 62 seats. On the other hand, the UDF won 41 seats, with the Congress being its largest constituent with 22 assembly constituencies.

The BJP-led NDA had failed to open its account in the 2021 elections.

Talking about the 2016 Kerala elections, the LDF won 77 seats, with the CPI(M) alone bagging 58 of them. The UDF won just 47 seats, with the Congress winning around 22 seats. The single largest party was the CPI(M). The CPI(M)'s vote share was 26.7 per cent, while that of the Congress was 23.8 per cent.