Kerala Assembly Poll: Pinarayi Vijayan to VD Satheesan to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, key candidates in the fray

New Delhi:

With campaigning officially ending on April 7, Kerala is all set to vote for its 140 assembly seats on April 9. The state, ruled by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the past decade, faces one of its most closely contested elections in years. The 2021 polls marked history when the LDF became the first incumbent government since 1977 to secure consecutive terms.

A tight contest predicted

The fight is primarily seen between the ruling LDF and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to make inroads. According to a Matrize opinion poll, the race could be too close for a clear majority:

LDF: 62–68 seats

UDF: 67–73 seats

BJP+ (NDA): 5–8 seats

Others: 0–3 seats

The survey suggests a near tie between the LDF and UDF, while the BJP-led NDA could emerge as a “kingmaker” in a hung assembly scenario.

Top candidates in the fray on 9 April in Kerala.

Pinarayi Vijayan: The LDF face

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, contesting from Dharmadam, is the face of the ruling LDF. Fighting anti-incumbency sentiments, Vijayan aims for a historic third term. With his leadership, the LDF has emphasized development programs, disaster management, and public welfare initiatives in the state over the past decade.

VD Satheesan: UDF’s main challenger

VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, is the cornerstone of the UDF campaign. Contesting again from Paravur, Satheesan has been a prominent figure in Kerala politics since 2001. He has focused on highlighting governance gaps under the current administration and rallying voters for change.

BJP eyes growth: Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan

The BJP is contesting aggressively to expand its base. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister and Kerala BJP president, is in the fray from Nemom, while V Muraleedharan, another senior leader, contests from Kazhakootam.

Despite limited electoral wins in the past, both leaders are central to the party’s expansion strategy in Kerala.

Other key candidates inclue