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Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: ,Updated:

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: Puducherry heads into a crucial single-phase election on April 9 with all 30 Assembly seats voting together. A total of 294 candidates are contesting as the NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc battle for dominance.

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026.
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026. Image Source : India TV
Puducherry:

Puducherry is set to go to the polls for its Assembly elections on April 9, with all 30 constituencies voting in a single phase. Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union Territory (UT) together have thirty seats in the Assembly. The intense campaigning came to an end on Tuesday evening after parties and independent candidates reached out to voters through packed rallies and door-to-door campaigns.

A total of 294 candidates are in the fray as the upcoming poll is a prestige fight for the NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc. The election authorities have launched several awareness programmes across the UT to encourage voters to turn up to booths, with an aim of boosting the poll percentage.

NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A bloc 

In the ruling NDA, the AINRC is in the race in 16 constituencies, and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 10 and AIADMK and LJK are in the fray for two constituencies each. The opposition, the I.N.D.I.A bloc, reached a settlement to allocate Congress 16 constituencies, and to field DMK in 13 and VCK in one (Uzhavarkarai). However, Congress candidates are contesting from 6 constituencies that were allocated to DMK, and they defied the grand old party's call to withdraw.

Here's the list of all constituencies going to polls 

Constituency No.  Constituency Name  Reservation
1 Mannadipet General 
2 Thirubhuvanai SC
3 Oussudu SC
4 Mangalam General 
5 Villianur General 
6 Ozhukarai General 
7 Kadirgamam General
8 Indira Nagar General
9 Thattanchavady General
10 Kamaraj Nagar General
11 Lawspet General
12 Kalapet General
13 Muthialpet General
14 Raj Bhavan General
15 Oupalam General
16 Orleampeth General
17 Nellithope General
18 Mudaliarpet General
19 Ariankuppam General
20 Manavely General
21 Embalam SC
22 Nettapakkam SC
23 Bahour General
24 Nedungadu SC
25 Thirunallar General
26 Karaikal North General
27 Karaikal South General
28 Neravy – T. R. Pattinam General
29 Mahe General
30 Yanam General

ALSO READ: Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Complete list of AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK candidates

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Puducherry Puducherry Election Puducherry Assembly Election Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly Election 2026
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