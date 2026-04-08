Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

Puducherry is set to go to the polls for its Assembly elections on April 9, with all 30 constituencies voting in a single phase. Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union Territory (UT) together have thirty seats in the Assembly. The intense campaigning came to an end on Tuesday evening after parties and independent candidates reached out to voters through packed rallies and door-to-door campaigns.
A total of 294 candidates are in the fray as the upcoming poll is a prestige fight for the NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc. The election authorities have launched several awareness programmes across the UT to encourage voters to turn up to booths, with an aim of boosting the poll percentage.
NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A bloc
In the ruling NDA, the AINRC is in the race in 16 constituencies, and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 10 and AIADMK and LJK are in the fray for two constituencies each. The opposition, the I.N.D.I.A bloc, reached a settlement to allocate Congress 16 constituencies, and to field DMK in 13 and VCK in one (Uzhavarkarai). However, Congress candidates are contesting from 6 constituencies that were allocated to DMK, and they defied the grand old party's call to withdraw.
Here's the list of all constituencies going to polls
|Constituency No.
|Constituency Name
|Reservation
|1
|Mannadipet
|General
|2
|Thirubhuvanai
|SC
|3
|Oussudu
|SC
|4
|Mangalam
|General
|5
|Villianur
|General
|6
|Ozhukarai
|General
|7
|Kadirgamam
|General
|8
|Indira Nagar
|General
|9
|Thattanchavady
|General
|10
|Kamaraj Nagar
|General
|11
|Lawspet
|General
|12
|Kalapet
|General
|13
|Muthialpet
|General
|14
|Raj Bhavan
|General
|15
|Oupalam
|General
|16
|Orleampeth
|General
|17
|Nellithope
|General
|18
|Mudaliarpet
|General
|19
|Ariankuppam
|General
|20
|Manavely
|General
|21
|Embalam
|SC
|22
|Nettapakkam
|SC
|23
|Bahour
|General
|24
|Nedungadu
|SC
|25
|Thirunallar
|General
|26
|Karaikal North
|General
|27
|Karaikal South
|General
|28
|Neravy – T. R. Pattinam
|General
|29
|Mahe
|General
|30
|Yanam
|General
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