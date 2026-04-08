Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

Puducherry:

Puducherry is set to go to the polls for its Assembly elections on April 9, with all 30 constituencies voting in a single phase. Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union Territory (UT) together have thirty seats in the Assembly. The intense campaigning came to an end on Tuesday evening after parties and independent candidates reached out to voters through packed rallies and door-to-door campaigns.

A total of 294 candidates are in the fray as the upcoming poll is a prestige fight for the NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc. The election authorities have launched several awareness programmes across the UT to encourage voters to turn up to booths, with an aim of boosting the poll percentage.

NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A bloc

In the ruling NDA, the AINRC is in the race in 16 constituencies, and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 10 and AIADMK and LJK are in the fray for two constituencies each. The opposition, the I.N.D.I.A bloc, reached a settlement to allocate Congress 16 constituencies, and to field DMK in 13 and VCK in one (Uzhavarkarai). However, Congress candidates are contesting from 6 constituencies that were allocated to DMK, and they defied the grand old party's call to withdraw.

Here's the list of all constituencies going to polls

Constituency No. Constituency Name Reservation 1 Mannadipet General 2 Thirubhuvanai SC 3 Oussudu SC 4 Mangalam General 5 Villianur General 6 Ozhukarai General 7 Kadirgamam General 8 Indira Nagar General 9 Thattanchavady General 10 Kamaraj Nagar General 11 Lawspet General 12 Kalapet General 13 Muthialpet General 14 Raj Bhavan General 15 Oupalam General 16 Orleampeth General 17 Nellithope General 18 Mudaliarpet General 19 Ariankuppam General 20 Manavely General 21 Embalam SC 22 Nettapakkam SC 23 Bahour General 24 Nedungadu SC 25 Thirunallar General 26 Karaikal North General 27 Karaikal South General 28 Neravy – T. R. Pattinam General 29 Mahe General 30 Yanam General

ALSO READ: Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Complete list of AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK candidates