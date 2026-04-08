Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Complete list of AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK candidates

Puducherry:

Puducherry is set to go to the polls for its assembly elections on April 9, with all 30 constituencies voting in a single phase. The Election Commission announced the schedule on March 15, and the results are expected to be declared on May 4.

Political parties have launched vigorous campaigns to win voter support. With voting scheduled for Thursday, campaigning officially concluded on Tuesday evening.

A total of 294 individuals are competing in the elections, comprising 34 candidates from national parties, 63 from state parties, 80 from registered but unrecognised parties, and 117 independent contenders.

List of AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK candidates in fray:

The All India NR Congress (AINRC) is contesting 16 seats under NDA seat distribution. Here's list of candidates and their assembly constituencies:

Serial number Assembly Constituency Candidate Name 1 Thirubuvanai (SC) B Gobika 2 Mangalam N Rangasamy 3 Villianur B Ravicoumar 4 Ozhukarai K. Narayanasamy 5 Kadirkamam KSP @ Ramesh 6 Indira Nagar V Aroumougam @ AKD 7 Thattanchavady N Rangasamy 8 Lawspet VP Sivakozhundhu 9 Muthiyalpet Vaiyapuri Manikandan 10 Ariyankupam C Aiyappan 11 Embalam (SC) E Mohandoss 12 Nettapakkam (SC) P Rajavelu 13 Bahour T Thiyagarajan 14 Nedungadu (SC) C Chandirapriyanga 15 Karaikal North PRN Thirumurugan 16 Yanam S Malladi Krishnarao

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 9 seats under NDA seat distribution. Here's list of candidates and their assembly constituencies:

Serial number Assembly Constituency Candidate Name 1 Mannadipet A Namassivayam 2 Oussudu (SC) E Theeppainthan 3 Kalapet PML Kalyanasundaram 4 Raj Bhavan VP Ramalingame 5 Mudaliarpet A Johnkumar 6 Manaveli Embalam R Selvam 7 Thirunallar GNS Rajasekaran 8 Neravy- TR Pattinam TKSM Meenatchisundaram 9 Mahe A Dineshan

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting two seats in Puducherry. Here's list of candidates and their assembly constituencies: