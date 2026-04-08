Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Complete list of AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK candidates

Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Complete list of AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK candidates

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

A total of 294 individuals are competing in the elections, comprising 34 candidates from national parties, 63 from state parties, 80 from registered but unrecognised parties, and 117 independent contenders.

With voting scheduled for Thursday, campaigning officially concluded on Tuesday evening.
With voting scheduled for Thursday, campaigning officially concluded on Tuesday evening. Image Source : Representational image/PTI
Puducherry:

Puducherry is set to go to the polls for its assembly elections on April 9, with all 30 constituencies voting in a single phase. The Election Commission announced the schedule on March 15, and the results are expected to be declared on May 4.

Political parties have launched vigorous campaigns to win voter support. With voting scheduled for Thursday, campaigning officially concluded on Tuesday evening.

A total of 294 individuals are competing in the elections, comprising 34 candidates from national parties, 63 from state parties, 80 from registered but unrecognised parties, and 117 independent contenders.

List of AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK candidates in fray:

The All India NR Congress (AINRC) is contesting 16 seats under NDA seat distribution. Here's list of candidates and their assembly constituencies:

Serial number Assembly Constituency Candidate Name
1 Thirubuvanai (SC) B Gobika
2 Mangalam N Rangasamy
3 Villianur B Ravicoumar
4 Ozhukarai K. Narayanasamy
5 Kadirkamam KSP @ Ramesh
6 Indira Nagar V Aroumougam @ AKD
7 Thattanchavady N Rangasamy
8 Lawspet VP Sivakozhundhu
9 Muthiyalpet Vaiyapuri Manikandan
10 Ariyankupam C Aiyappan
11 Embalam (SC) E Mohandoss
12 Nettapakkam (SC) P Rajavelu
13 Bahour T Thiyagarajan
14 Nedungadu (SC) C Chandirapriyanga
15 Karaikal North PRN Thirumurugan
16 Yanam S Malladi Krishnarao

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 9 seats under NDA seat distribution. Here's list of candidates and their assembly constituencies:

Serial number Assembly Constituency Candidate Name
1 Mannadipet A Namassivayam
2 Oussudu (SC) E Theeppainthan
3 Kalapet PML Kalyanasundaram
4 Raj Bhavan VP Ramalingame
5 Mudaliarpet A Johnkumar
6 Manaveli Embalam R Selvam
7 Thirunallar GNS Rajasekaran
8 Neravy- TR Pattinam TKSM Meenatchisundaram
9 Mahe A Dineshan
 
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting two seats in Puducherry. Here's list of candidates and their assembly constituencies:
 
Serial number Assembly Constituency Candidate Name
1 Oupalam A Anbalagan
2 Orleampeth A Gandhi

The Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi (LJK) is also contesting two seats in Puducherry. Here's list of candidates and their assembly constituencies:

Serial number Assembly Constituency Candidate Name
1 Nellithope A Jayakumar
2 Bahour Vivilian Richards

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Puducherry Assembly Election Puducherry Assembly Elections Puducherry Election Assembly Election 2026 BJP Congress Ainrc AIADMK Candidates List
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\