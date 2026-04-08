Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Complete list of AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK candidates

Puducherry is set to go to the polls for its assembly elections on April 9, with all 30 constituencies voting in a single phase. The Election Commission announced the schedule on March 15, and the results are expected to be declared on May 4.
Political parties have launched vigorous campaigns to win voter support. With voting scheduled for Thursday, campaigning officially concluded on Tuesday evening.
A total of 294 individuals are competing in the elections, comprising 34 candidates from national parties, 63 from state parties, 80 from registered but unrecognised parties, and 117 independent contenders.
List of AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK candidates in fray:
The All India NR Congress (AINRC) is contesting 16 seats under NDA seat distribution. Here's list of candidates and their assembly constituencies:
|Serial number
|Assembly Constituency
|Candidate Name
|1
|Thirubuvanai (SC)
|B Gobika
|2
|Mangalam
|N Rangasamy
|3
|Villianur
|B Ravicoumar
|4
|Ozhukarai
|K. Narayanasamy
|5
|Kadirkamam
|KSP @ Ramesh
|6
|Indira Nagar
|V Aroumougam @ AKD
|7
|Thattanchavady
|N Rangasamy
|8
|Lawspet
|VP Sivakozhundhu
|9
|Muthiyalpet
|Vaiyapuri Manikandan
|10
|Ariyankupam
|C Aiyappan
|11
|Embalam (SC)
|E Mohandoss
|12
|Nettapakkam (SC)
|P Rajavelu
|13
|Bahour
|T Thiyagarajan
|14
|Nedungadu (SC)
|C Chandirapriyanga
|15
|Karaikal North
|PRN Thirumurugan
|16
|Yanam
|S Malladi Krishnarao
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 9 seats under NDA seat distribution. Here's list of candidates and their assembly constituencies:
|Serial number
|Assembly Constituency
|Candidate Name
|1
|Mannadipet
|A Namassivayam
|2
|Oussudu (SC)
|E Theeppainthan
|3
|Kalapet
|PML Kalyanasundaram
|4
|Raj Bhavan
|VP Ramalingame
|5
|Mudaliarpet
|A Johnkumar
|6
|Manaveli
|Embalam R Selvam
|7
|Thirunallar
|GNS Rajasekaran
|8
|Neravy- TR Pattinam
|TKSM Meenatchisundaram
|9
|Mahe
|A Dineshan
|Serial number
|Assembly Constituency
|Candidate Name
|1
|Oupalam
|A Anbalagan
|2
|Orleampeth
|A Gandhi
The Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi (LJK) is also contesting two seats in Puducherry. Here's list of candidates and their assembly constituencies:
|Serial number
|Assembly Constituency
|Candidate Name
|1
|Nellithope
|A Jayakumar
|2
|Bahour
|Vivilian Richards