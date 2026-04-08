Gujarat Titans pull off thrilling win as KL Rahul, David Miller fail to pull off historic chase in IPL

New Delhi:

Chasing 211 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, KL Rahul brought Delhi Capitals close to pulling off their biggest chase in IPL history. However, after Pathum Nissanka departed for a rapid 41, there was little support from Rahul from the other end. He proved to be a one-man army, but the Indian international departed for 92 runs off 52 balls and with that, Delhi’s hopes seemed to be killed.

However, Miller kept the team in the hunt. He had to walk out while batting due to an injury but Rahul’s dismissal brought him back. He played some audacious cricket to change the fate of the match, but the South Africa intenrational couldn’t take the team to the distance, as Delhi suffered their first defeat of the season.

Miller made unbeaten 41 runs, but it wasn't meant to be as the game had a thrilling end. Meanwhile, on the contrary, it was Gujarat’s first win of the campaign. The Shubman Gill-led side suffered back-to-back defeats to kickstart the season and were in desperate need to get into winning.

Gujarat post 210 runs on board in first innings

With that spirit, the visitors were off to a cracking start. The captain led by example, as Gill made 70 runs off 45 balls. Jos Buttler, who was struggling for form, played a commanding knock of 57 runs off 27 balls, setting the platform for GT. After the duo departed, Washington Sundar kept the scoreboard ticking, smacking 55 runs off 32 balls. Courtesy of their incredible effort, Gujarat posted 210 runs on the board in the first innings.

With Delhi’s middle order flopping, Gujarat were expected to get over the line rather comfortably but Miller had other ideas. The credit in the meantime goes to Rashid Khan, who dominated the middle overs, claiming three wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs. He was phenomenal, pulling Gujarat back into the contest after Delhi’s blistering start.

Meanwhile, 13 runs were needed in the final over when Prasidh Krishna was handed the ball. Miller clubbed one in the fourth ball, as Delhi needed just two runs in two balls. Everything was under control but Miller once again failed to take the team home.

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