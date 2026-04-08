Jos Buttler becomes first England cricketer to register major feat in T20s, smacks half-century vs DC

New Delhi:

Jos Buttler created history by becoming the first England player to smash 600 sixes in T20 cricket. He had been level with Alex Hales for the record, but during a blistering innings against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he surpassed the former teammate to own it. The explosive keeper-batter also joined an elite global list, becoming only the fifth player to cross the 600-sixes mark in the shortest format of the game. Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran are the only players currently ahead of him.

Most sixes in T20 cricket:

Player Sixes Chris Gayle 1056 Kieron Pollard 982 Andre Russell 784 Nicholas Pooran 712 Jos Buttler 600 Alex Hales 595

Notably, the 35-year-old has been going through a rough patch since the T20 World Cup 2026. He failed to live up to the expectations in the competition, as England were eliminated by India in the semi-final. Even in the IPL, Buttler failed to find his feet until the game against Delhi, where he smacked five sixes in the powerplay. Despite losing Sai Sudharsan early, the former England captain didn’t change his stance and played an aggressive brand of cricket, which put DC on the back foot.

Buttler completes half-century in 24 balls

Soon after the powerplay, Buttler completed his half-century in 24 balls. It was his 25th fifty in IPL. However, in the eighth over of the game, Kuldeep Yadav had the better of him as the ball kept slow, leaving Buttler confused.

On the other hand, his opening partner Shubman Gill had a very slow start to the match, having scored seven runs off the same number of balls in the powerplay. After that, he showed some intent, but for Gujarat to post a healthy total on the board, the captain needs to play better cricket.

Gujarat, in the meantime, have trusted their middle order, despite their failure to contribute significantly. The quadruple of Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia hasn’t delivered in the ongoing season and that needs to change for Gujarat to register their first win of the season.

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