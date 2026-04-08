Shubman Gill opens up on the injury that made him miss GT's clash against RR as he returns for DC fixture

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill was sidelined for the Gujarat Titans clash against the Rajasthan Royals due to what was said as a 'muscle spasm'. With Gill missing, Afghanistan star Rashid Khan led the team in the clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the Titans went down by six runs in the end.

The GT skipper has made his return for the 2022 champions' fixture against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 8. He is the only change that the visitors have made with Kumar Kushagra making way for the captain. Gill spoke about his injury at the toss after GT were asked to bat first.

DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We will bowl first. We've chased well in the last two matches, and this is a fresh wicket. It's been raining; there could be some moisture. Bowl first, have a look at the wicket, restrict them and chase down the score. We look at the match-ups, making it as difficult as possible for the batters and choose the best possible bowlers. Same XI for us," Axar said at the toss.

Gill reveals his injury was similar to what he had against Proteas

Meanwhile, Gill was asked about his injury. He was asked whether it was the same one he picked during the South Africa Test series, and whether it is a recurring one. Gill revealed it was a similar neck spasm that he then had. "(How's the neck?) It's much better, thank you. (Is this the same neck trouble you had even in the home Test series?) It's something similar," Gill said at the toss.

He stated that his team also wanted to bat first. "Yeah, actually, we were going to bat first anyway. Hopefully, if the weather stays like this, you know, there'll be no dew in the second innings," he said.