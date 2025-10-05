Amazon Festive Sale: 43-Inch smart TVs from top brands available at up to 67 per cent off Amazon’s Festive Sale 2025 continues with massive discounts on 43-inch Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Redmi, VU, and VW. Buyers can grab premium 4K models at up to 67 per cent off and avail extra Rs 4,000 bank discounts before Diwali.

New Delhi:

Amazon’s Mega Festive Sale 2025 is still running, offering unbeatable offers on popular 43-inch LED Smart TVs. The e-commerce giant has extended its sale into the festive season, expected to continue till Diwali, though no end date has been officially announced. Top brands such as Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, VU, and Vizio World (VW) are offering massive discounts — in some cases up to 67 per cent off, along with additional bank offers worth Rs 4,000.

1. Redmi 4K F Series at 53 per cent off

The Redmi 43-inch 4K Smart TV F Series is available at a 53 per cent discount. Originally priced at Rs 37,999, the TV can now be purchased for just Rs 13,999 after additional bank discounts. The model features a 4K Ultra HD resolution, bezel-less display, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage, offering smooth performance and crystal-clear visuals.

2. VW QLED TV gets up to 67 per cent price cut

Vizio World’s VW QLED 43-inch Smart TV is among the most affordable in the lineup. It’s currently available at Rs 12,499, down from Rs 16,499 after applying bank discounts. The TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and QLED picture quality for a rich viewing experience at an unbeatable price.

3. VU GloQLED: Premium picture quality

The VU GloQLED 43-inch Smart TV is available at Rs 16,990, down from Rs 35,000- a 40 per cent discount plus Rs 4,000 bank offer. Known for its vivid display and superior sound, this model is ideal for buyers seeking a premium cinematic experience at a mid-range price.

4. Samsung Crystal 4K Vista: Trusted brand at 45 per cent off

Samsung’s Crystal 4K Vista smart TV is listed for Rs 25,490 on Amazon, down from Rs 39,500. With additional bank discounts, the effective price drops to Rs 21,490. It features 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, and Samsung’s signature Crystal 4K processor, ensuring sharp visuals and smooth streaming.

5. LG UA82 Series: Smart and stylish

The LG 43-inch UA82 Smart TV offers a solid combination of design and performance. It’s available for Rs 28,990 (MRP Rs 46,090) with an effective price of Rs 24,990 after bank offers. The model includes 3 HDMI ports, 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, and LG’s intuitive WebOS interface.

Grab festive TV deals before they end

With Diwali just around the corner, Amazon’s Festive Sale 2025 is the perfect opportunity to bring home a premium Smart TV at nearly half the price. Whether you prefer Redmi’s affordable 4K series or LG’s feature-packed models, these limited-time offers make it the best moment to upgrade your home entertainment setup.