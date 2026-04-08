Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz again as Israel ramps up strikes in Lebanon, leaving ceasefire on the brink

Tehran:

The two-week ceasefire announced on Tuesday between the United States and Iran has come under strain as Tehran has reportedly closed the Strait of Hormuz once more. According to the Iranian state outlet Islamic Republic News Agency, the decision came after Israel escalated its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. US President Donald Trump clarified that such a move was "not included" in the ceasefire agreement. As reported by IRNA, Iran has stopped the movement of oil tankers in the critical waterway following Israeli strikes which has once again ignited renewed concerns over vital global energy passages.

Israeli operations continue despite ceasefire

Although Trump declared the ceasefire, Israel has continued its military operations across Lebanon. At least 112 people lost their lives and more than 800 were injured in Israeli attacks on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported citing Lebanon's Health Ministry. The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that the latest strikes formed part of a major coordinated operation targeting Hezbollah's military assets.

IDF launches its largest coordinated strike

In a statement on Telegram, the IDF announced that it had executed its most extensive coordinated assault since the beginning of Operation "Roaring Lion". The military said it struck over 100 Hezbollah command centres and military facilities in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon. "We will continue striking the Hezbollah terror organisation and will utilise every operational opportunity. We will not compromise the security of the residents of northern Israel. We will continue to strike with determination," IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir said.

According to the IDF, its targets included intelligence hubs, planning headquarters and infrastructure connected to Hezbollah's missile and naval capabilities. The operation also hit assets belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan Force and aerial units. The military added that the strikes were based on detailed intelligence and had been planned over several weeks. It further alleged that many of the targeted sites were embedded within civilian zones, accusing Hezbollah of using civilians as human shields, while claiming to have taken measures to minimise harm to non-combatants.

Trump backs Israel's strike on Lebanon

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has backed Israel's ongoing military operation in Lebanon, stating that Hezbollah "was not included" in the recent ceasefire deal between Washington and Tehran. Speaking to PBS News, when asked about Lebanon still being targeted despite the ceasefire announcement, Trump said, "Yeah, they were not included in the deal." When pressed on why Israeli military action in Lebanon was excluded from the deal, Trump replied, "Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of too. It's alright." Asked if he was okay with Israeli forces continuing strikes in Lebanon, Trump told PBS News, "It's part of the deal - everyone knows that. That's a separate skirmish."

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