Trump warns of 50 per cent tariffs on nations supplying weapons to Iran: 'There will be no exclusions...'

Washington:

Just hours after a two-week ceasefire was announced in the ongoing West Asia confrontation involving Iran, US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to any country supplying military equipment to Tehran. He declared that such nations would face a 50 per cent tariff on all goods shipped to the United States. The directive was announced through a post on Truth Social, where Trump emphasised that the measure would be applied "effective immediately" without "exclusions or exemptions." "A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!" Trump posted.

The US President also said earlier that Iran has agreed to suspend its uranium enrichment programme as part of the wider initiative, while discussions concerning tariff and sanctions relief for the Islamic Republic are now underway.

Trump claims progress on talks

In another Truth Social post, Trump stated that the United States would "work closely" with Iran following what he described as a "very productive Regime Change" in the country. He further suggested that key elements of a broader arrangement between Washington and Tehran have already been settled. "The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust.' It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to," he added.

Trump on ceasefire suspension decision

Trump had earlier halted the "bombing and attack" operation on Iran, confirming the two-week bilateral ceasefire while describing a 10-point proposal sent by Iran as a workable framework. He wrote on Truth Social that this proposal would form the basis for negotiating a lasting settlement and reiterated that the United States had already fulfilled most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!", he added.

He further added, "The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."

Final details and Trump’s assessment of negotiations

The US President said that Iran has accepted nearly all long-standing points of contention, adding that the two-week window will help finalise a permanent deal. "Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution," Trump remarked.

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