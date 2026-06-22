Ram Temple donation row reaches Supreme Court: PIL seeks FIR, CBI-led SIT probe into trust irregularities

New Delhi:

The controversy surrounding the donations received at the Shri Ram Temple has now reached the Supreme Court, with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a detailed investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. The petition, filed before the apex court, has urged judicial intervention into allegations concerning the management and utilisation of donation funds received by the Trust. The plea has been jointly filed by two practising advocates, Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, who have urged the court to order a comprehensive probe into the functioning and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The petitioners have sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an independent and comprehensive probe into the matter. According to the plea, an FIR should be registered to facilitate a formal investigation into the allegations. The petition argues that the seriousness of the claims warrants scrutiny by an agency capable of carrying out an impartial and transparent inquiry. It has further requested that the investigation be conducted within a fixed timeframe to ensure accountability and avoid unnecessary delays.

What does the petition seek?

The PIL has also sought directions from the Supreme Court for a thorough examination of whether any financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation of funds, or corruption took place in relation to the donations collected for the temple. The petitioner has maintained that a fair and unbiased probe is necessary to establish the facts and preserve public confidence in institutions handling large public contributions.

The plea specifically calls for a CBI-led SIT to investigate the allegations and determine whether any irregularities occurred in the collection, management or utilisation of donation funds associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. It also seeks the registration of a criminal case if preliminary findings indicate wrongdoing.

Why the petitioners want a CBI-led probe

The petition maintains that reports concerning alleged missing funds and other purported irregularities should be independently verified through a professional investigation carried out by an agency equipped to handle complex financial and criminal matters. "Such an inquiry would inspire greater public confidence than a preliminary probe conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) comprising administrative officers who may not possess specialised credentials in criminal investigation," the plea said.

The petition also stressed that the matter extends beyond questions of financial accountability and touches upon the faith and sentiments of countless devotees across the country. It argued that any allegations concerning a religious institution of such significance require a transparent and credible examination.

UP govt's existing SIT

The development comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team on June 13 following allegations related to the alleged misuse of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The state-appointed SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S, and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan. The panel has been tasked with examining the allegations and submitting its findings.

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