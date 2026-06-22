ARG vs AUT FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Leo Messi in action as Argentina aim to maintain winning run

Arlington (Texas):

Argentina and Austria will take on each other in an exciting FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. The two sides meet at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. It is worth noting that Argentina will be coming into the game on the back of a brilliant 3-0 win against Algeria. Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in the game, equalising the record of Miroslav Klose, and it could be interesting to see how Messi fares once more.

On the other hand, Austria will be coming into the game on the back of a win as well. The side took on Jordan in their last game and managed to register a brilliant victory. They would hope to put in another good showing as they take on Argentina who look to be in sublime form here.