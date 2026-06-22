June 22, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. ARG vs AUT FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Leo Messi in action as Argentina aim to maintain winning run
 Live now

ARG vs AUT FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Leo Messi in action as Argentina aim to maintain winning run

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set as Argentina continues its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The defending champions will be taking on Austria at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington. With the side coming on the back of a Messi hat-trick, the side will hope for another good showing.

Argentina
Argentina Image Source : AP
Arlington (Texas):

Argentina and Austria will take on each other in an exciting FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. The two sides meet at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. It is worth noting that Argentina will be coming into the game on the back of a brilliant 3-0 win against Algeria. Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in the game, equalising the record of Miroslav Klose, and it could be interesting to see how Messi fares once more. 

On the other hand, Austria will be coming into the game on the back of a win as well. The side took on Jordan in their last game and managed to register a brilliant victory. They would hope to put in another good showing as they take on Argentina who look to be in sublime form here. 

 

 

Live updates :ARG vs AUT FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Leo Messi in action as Argentina aim to maintain winning run

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:40 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    He's missed it!

    Messi has missed it here! Hits it wide, and looks like he will have to wait for his 17th World Cup goal.

  • 10:38 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    PENALTY FOR ARGENTINA!

    Argentina have been given a penalty here. After an extensive VAR check, it was deemed that Martinez was fouled. Messi steps up to take it 

  • 10:35 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Martinez on the ground!

    Lautaro Martinez is down on the ground, many called for a penalty here, but no foul was given for Argentina. Medical staff is on the ground.

  • 10:32 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Kick off!

    The game has begun here, a huge night for Lionel Messi awaits. Chasing two massive records tonight.

  • 10:03 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro

    Austria XI: A.Schlager; Posch, Danso, Alaba; Laimer, Seiwald, X.Schlager, Sabitzer, Schmid; Wanner, Gregoritsch

  • 10:02 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Today we have Argentina taking on Austria. The two sides are meeting at the Dallas Stadium in Texas and both sides will hope for a good showing.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
Football FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina Football Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\