WhatsApp introduces 'Share Status with Contacts' setting in India WhatsApp adds a new setting in India which will enable the use to share WhatsApp Status directly with their contacts- a tweak aimed at giving you more control over who sees your updates.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform used by billions of users, have rolled out a new feature which enables users to share their Status updates with their full contact list (or a selected subset) more easily. Rather than manually customising the visibility each time, this new setting simplifies opting to share with ‘My Contacts’ by default. The change aims to streamline how status updates are shared in the Indian market.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is testing a ‘Close Friends’ option for Status, which is similar to what Instagram has. This will enable the users to post updates only to a preselected trusted group.

Also in testing is a feature to control who can reshare your status, restricting forwarding to only certain audiences.

How does the feature help users?

Greater privacy control: You can more easily limit who sees your status updates, without repeatedly customising settings.

Less friction in sharing: The default “share with contacts” option reduces clicks, making it simpler to post stories.

Maintain personal boundaries: The Close Friends list means you can keep more intimate updates restricted to a smaller audience.

Prevent unwanted sharing: By controlling reshare permissions, you reduce the risk of someone forwarding your status beyond your intended circle.

How to activate and share WhatsApp status?

Open WhatsApp and go to the Status tab.

Create a status (photo, video, text) as usual.

Before sending, you’ll see “Status (Contacts)” or “My contacts / Contacts except … / Only share with …” options to pick the audience. (WhatsApp Help Centre)

Choose “My Contacts” (or selectively exclude contacts) to share broadly.

Send the status — it will appear to all your contacts (or the chosen subset).

If the Close Friends option is available to you, you may instead choose “Close Friends” for more limited sharing.

Supported Android versions and Compatibility

WhatsApp requires Android 5.0 or above to run. (WhatsApp.com)

Because of this, most modern devices will support the new status-sharing option. Older phones below Android 5.0 will not receive updates or new features.

As WhatsApp rolls out features gradually, not all users may see the new status-sharing setting immediately; it might be enabled first for select users or beta testers.

What else is WhatsApp bringing for users?