Oppo Reno 15 series to come with 10000mAh battery, 200MP camera: Launch timeline and expectation

New Delhi:

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone brands, is set to launch its next premium smartphone line-up, which will be named as the ‘Oppo Reno 15 series’. The series will include three variants- the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro+. According to the recent leaks, the series has already entered testing in global markets, including India as well, meaning the India launch might take place by next year (2026) - but timeline unspecified, following the official launch in China by November (2025).

Oppo Reno 15 series: Key specifications leaked

The upcoming Oppo Reno 15 is expected to bring several flagship-level upgrades to the series. As per the leaks shared by tipsters Yogesh Brar and Smart Pikachu, the Reno 15 lineup may come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which was launched in September 2022- which is quite old.

The highlight of the series is its 200-megapixel rear shooter, which will further be paired with a periscope lens for improved zoom and low-light photography. The handset could also pack an enormous 10,000mAh battery, a major jump from the 6,000mAh capacity seen in the Reno 14 Pro. With such a battery upgrade, the device could last for 1-2 days easily with heavy internet usage.

Display and design upgrades: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro

The Oppo Reno 15 may sport a 6.3-inch display, while the Reno 15 Pro could come with a larger 6.8-inch panel.

Both models are tipped to feature OLED displays with high refresh rates, better colour accuracy, and improved outdoor visibility.

With updates like these, Oppo has been aiming to deliver flagship-grade imaging and display performance at a mid-range price point, continuing the success of its Reno lineup.

An upgrade to the Reno 14 series? Comparison

The previous Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro were launched with Dimensity 8350 and Dimensity 8450 chipsets, alongside 1.5K OLED panels and 6,000 to 6,200mAh battery capacity.

The Reno 15 series now looks set to surpass those specs significantly — particularly with its 200MP camera, larger battery, and enhanced AI imaging powered by the new chipset.

Oppo’s India strategy: Premium meets practical

Oppo’s Reno lineup has always targeted the mid-premium smartphone segment in India, competing against OnePlus, Vivo, and Samsung Galaxy A-series phones. With flagship-grade performance and long battery life, the Reno 15 series could become one of Oppo’s biggest releases of 2025, especially for users looking for pro-level cameras without flagship prices.