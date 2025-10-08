Mobile data in India now cheaper than a cup of tea: PM Modi at IMC 2025 PM Modi inaugurated the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, announcing that India now offers the world’s most affordable mobile data, cheaper than a cup of tea. He also highlighted India’s rapid rise in mobile manufacturing, exports, and 5G coverage.

New Delhi:

At the inauguration of the ninth edition of IMC 2025 held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, PM Narendra Modi said that India has emerged as a global leader in digital connectivity.

He remarked, “India ranks among the leading nations in per-user data consumption, and mobile data here costs less than a cup of tea.”

The Prime Minister credited this achievement to government initiatives that expanded digital infrastructure, made mobile services affordable, and encouraged telecom competition.

Massive growth in mobile manufacturing and exports

PM Modi revealed that India’s mobile manufacturing output has grown 28 times in the past decade, while exports have surged 127 times.

He noted that this growth has created millions of direct and indirect jobs, strengthening India’s electronics ecosystem.

“India’s electronics production has grown six times since 2014,” said Modi, adding that the government’s “Make in India” and “Digital India” missions have played a major role in this transformation.

Apple’s India ecosystem boosts jobs

PM Modi highlighted how global tech companies are deepening their manufacturing base in India. Referring to Apple’s local supply chain, he said that the company now works with 45 Indian partners, creating over 3.5 lakh jobs.

Apple’s key local partners include Dixon Technologies, Amber, HCL Tech, Wipro, and Motherson Group- signalling India’s growing importance as a global manufacturing hub.

India’s 5G expansion and semiconductor push

The Prime Minister announced that India has become the second-largest 5G market in the world, with 5G now available across almost every district, many of which once struggled with 2G.

He also said India is setting up 10 semiconductor manufacturing units to strengthen the domestic supply chain for mobile and chip components.

Modi added that India’s indigenous 4G and 5G stack is ready for export, putting India among only five countries in the world with this capability. He said this will help India achieve its 6G vision by 2030.

Focus on cybersecurity and digital safety

Highlighting the importance of data protection, PM Modi said that cybersecurity is a top priority for the government.

He stated that India has made laws stricter against cyber frauds, increased accountability, and improved grievance redressal systems to protect both consumers and businesses.

India’s Telecom Revolution

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia added that India’s mobile data cost has fallen by 98% in the last 11 years, from Rs 287 per GB in 2014 to just Rs 9.11 today.

He said, “There was a time when a single minute of voice was a luxury. Today, India has over 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, making up 20 per cent of the world’s mobile population.”