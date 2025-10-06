Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 to starts from October 11: Early access, Bank offers, and top deals Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 starts from October 11, with early access on October 10 for Flipkart Plus and Black members. The festive sale will offer massive discounts on smartphones, laptops, home appliances, electronics, and fashion, along with SBI card offers, exchange deals, and more.

New Delhi:

Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform, has confirmed the upcoming Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025, which will go live on October 11 (2025). The Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members will be able to enjoy early access, which will start from October 10 (2025). The sale details are already live on the Flipkart mobile app, which will reveal a host of deals across popular product categories.

Flipkart’s Black membership plan, which provides early access and exclusive discounts, is currently available at a discounted annual price of Rs. 1,249 (down from Rs. 1,499). The Flipkart Plus programme, on the other hand, is free for frequent shoppers who earn SuperCoins through regular purchases.

Massive discounts across categories

The Big Bang Diwali Sale will offer heavy discounts on a variety of gadgets- smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, home appliances, smartwatches and fashion items. Customers can expect a number of offers on brands like Apple, Dell, LG, Realme, HP, Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and Sony.

Flipkart has also partnered with SBI Card to offer up to 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made using SBI Credit and Debit Cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, shoppers can enjoy no-cost EMI, exchange benefits, and bank cashback offers during the sale period.

Additional benefits and payment offers

Buyers using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards will receive extra cashback and rewards. Moreover, UPI-based payment offers and SuperCoin bonuses will add more value for loyal customers.

Although the end date of the Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 hasn’t been revealed yet, the event will follow Flipkart’s recently concluded Big Billion Days Sale 2025 and ongoing Festive Dhamaka Sale.

Competition heats up with Amazon’s Diwali Sale

Meanwhile, Amazon India has also started its Great Indian Festival- Diwali Special Sale, which started earlier this week. Both platforms are offering heavy festive discounts, where shoppers are advised to compare deals across Flipkart and Amazon to grab the best offers during this Diwali season.