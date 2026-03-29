North Korea tests high-thrust missile engine capable of targeting US mainland

Pyongyang (North Korea):

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a high-thrust solid-fuel engine, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening the country's strategic military capabilities, according to state media reports on Sunday. The development is seen as part of North Korea's efforts to expand and modernise its missile arsenal, including systems capable of reaching the United States mainland.

The report by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) comes days after Kim addressed North Korea's parliament, vowing to irreversibly establish the country as a nuclear power. In his speech, he also accused the United States of engaging in global "state terrorism and aggression," in an apparent reference to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Engine's maximum trust is 2,500 kilotons

Kim watched the ground jet test of the newly upgraded engine using a composite carbon fibre material, according to the KCNA, which reported the engine's maximum trust is 2,500 kilotons, up from about 1,971 kilotons reported in a similar solid fuel engine test in September.

A push to increase the engine power is likely associated with efforts to place multiple warheads on a single missile to increase chances of defeating US defences, observers say.

The test was carried out as part of the country's five-year military development plan, which aims to strengthen its “strategic strike capabilities,” according to KCNA.

The phrase is widely understood to refer to nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to target the continental US.

The KCNA did not report exactly when or where the test occurred.

Kim said the latest engine test had "great significance in putting the country's strategic military muscle on the highest level," the KCNA reported.

North Korea has test-fired a variety of ICBMs

In recent years, North Korea has conducted multiple tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), demonstrating ranges capable of reaching the US mainland. Some of these systems use solid propellants that make detection prior to liftoff more difficult. The country's older liquid-fuel missiles must be fuelled before liftoffs and cannot last long.

Some foreign experts say North Korea still faces technological hurdles before it has a functioning ICBM, such as ensuring its warheads survive the harsh conditions of atmospheric reentry. But others dispute that assessment given the number of years the country has spent on its nuclear and missile programs.

North Korea has pushed hard to expand its nuclear arsenal since Kim's high-stakes diplomacy with US.

President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. In a ruling Workers' Party congress in February, Kim left open the door for dialogue with Trump but urged Washington to drop demands for the North's nuclear disarmament as a precondition for talks.

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