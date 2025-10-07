Google Gemini for Home: 5 Major AI upgrades coming to your smart home experience Google has rolled out a major update to its Home app, officially replacing Google Assistant with Gemini AI. This new system brings smarter automation, natural conversations, and improved smart camera features.

New Delhi:

Google has integrated Gemini AI directly into the Google Home app, replacing the traditional Google Assistant for supported devices. This change is designed to make managing smart home devices more intelligent and conversational. Users can now interact with Gemini using natural speech, making it easier to control appliances, lights, cameras, and more.

Unlike the Assistant, Gemini can understand contextual information and provide real-time responses that feel more human and situationally aware.

Google Home app redesigned

The Google Home app now features a cleaner and faster design, built to help users navigate their smart devices effortlessly. It includes a three-tab layout:

Home

Activity

Automation

All three tab layouts have been tailored for specific tasks individually.

The Home Tab offers quick access to connected devices.

The Activity Tab shows recent device activity or alerts.

The Automation Tab lets users create or edit routines with a few taps.

The new interface focuses on speed and simplicity, reducing the number of steps needed to complete common actions.

Gemini adds contextual awareness and natural conversations

Gemini AI brings contextual awareness to smart homes. It can remember what you’ve asked earlier and respond based on recent interactions, time of day, and even environmental cues.

For instance, if you ask, “Turn off the lights after I leave,” Gemini will understand and execute it based on motion sensors or your phone’s location. This makes interactions more fluid and conversational than ever before.

Smarter security and camera features

With Gemini’s integration, Google has improved smart camera performance in the Home app. Users will now get smarter alerts such as motion detection, person detection, and package notifications.

A new feature called Home Brief summarises key events from recorded clips, helping users quickly review what happened. You can even ask Gemini follow-up questions like, “Who was at the door this morning?” and get direct answers.

Easier task automations with AI

Gemini also simplifies home automation. Instead of manually setting up routines, users can simply say or type commands like, “Create a routine to turn on the lights and lock the door at sunset.” Gemini will automatically build the automation for you.

This AI-driven routine creation makes it much easier to personalise smart home experiences without needing to navigate multiple settings or menus.

With Gemini for Home, Google is taking a big step toward creating a smarter, more conversational, and intuitive home experience. Replacing Assistant with Gemini not only modernises the app but also transforms how users interact with their connected devices. As Gemini continues to evolve, Google Home users can expect a future where managing smart homes feels as natural as talking to a friend.