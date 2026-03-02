Actor Awards 2026 Live: Keri Russel and Seth Rogen win Best Actor awards in TV section

New Delhi:

The 32nd Actor Awards, previously referred to as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, began with great pomp on Sunday (March 1) at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. For the third consecutive year, the awards ceremony is streaming live on Netflix. Nobody Wants This actress Kristen Bell is hosting the awards ceremony for the third time. She previously hosted the ceremony in 2018 and 2025.

This marks the first time the awards ceremony is being referred to as the Actor Awards. The name change was announced on November 14, 2025.

With the awards night finally in order, follow this Live blog to know about each and every update, win and performance.