  4. Actor Awards 2026 Live: Keri Russel and Seth Rogen win Best Actor awards in TV section
SAG awards, now called the Actor Awards 2026 has begun on Netflix. Let's see who made it big on the awards night.

The 32nd Actor Awards, previously referred to as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, began with great pomp on Sunday (March 1) at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. For the third consecutive year, the awards ceremony is streaming live on Netflix. Nobody Wants This actress Kristen Bell is hosting the awards ceremony for the third time. She previously hosted the ceremony in 2018 and 2025.

This marks the first time the awards ceremony is being referred to as the Actor Awards. The name change was announced on November 14, 2025.

With the awards night finally in order, follow this Live blog to know about each and every update, win and performance.

 

Live updates :The Actors Awards 2026 Live: Full winners list

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Mar 02, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    SAG Awards 2026: Seth Rogen wins Best Actor award

    Seth Rogen won the Best Actor in a comic role for his famous show The Studio.

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Mar 02, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Actor Awards 2026: Keri Russel wins first award

    Keri Russel won the Best Actress Award in a drama series category for The Diplomat.

