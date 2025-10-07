Nothing brings call recording feature via Essential Space App for Phone 3 series Nothing’s new call recording feature for its Phone 3 series through the Essential Space app, which integrates AI to record, summarise, and analyse calls. The rollout for the new feature has started in India and in the global markets as well.

New Delhi:

Nothing has officially started rolling out call recording functionality to its Phone 3 series smartphones through the Essential Space app. The announcement was made via the company’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Users of Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro can now record calls directly through the Essential Space interface. The update is being deployed automatically, so users do not need to install it manually. According to Nothing, the rollout in India will finish by October 7, with availability also confirmed in Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UK.

How to use the Call Recording feature on Nothing phones?

Users can start recording a call by pressing and holding the Essential Key—a dedicated hardware button located on the side of the device—while on a call. Alternatively, users can tap the recording button displayed in the notification tray.

Once the call is recorded, users can access it inside the Essential Space app, where the AI system generates an automatic summary and highlights key discussion points from the conversation, making it easier to recall important details later.

(Image Source : NOTHING/X.COM)Nothing brings the call recording feature via the Essential Space App for the Phone 3 series

What is Essential Space?

The Essential Space app is an AI-powered productivity hub built into Nothing OS. It allows users to capture voice notes, screenshots, and audio recordings, and then automatically organises and summarises the content using AI. First launched with the Nothing Phone 3a series, Essential Space is designed to enhance productivity and streamline daily workflows.

What is Nothing Essential?

Beyond the app, Nothing Essential refers to the company’s broader AI platform that aims to power future versions of Essential OS, an AI-native operating system. It focuses on personalisation through natural language commands, letting users build custom tools and automations instead of relying on traditional apps.

For instance, users can instruct Essential to create a weekly receipt PDF or a one-page meeting brief from messages and calendar data. This AI-driven flexibility positions Nothing as one of the few smartphone brands pushing toward a fully AI-integrated ecosystem for productivity and communication.