Perplexity AI CEO teases Comet Browser launch for iOS, calls it ‘First Real Safari Rival’ Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has hinted that the company’s AI-based Comet browser will soon debut on iOS. Positioned as the first true alternative to Apple’s Safari, Comet aims to deliver faster, smarter, and ad-free browsing powered by artificial intelligence.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas recently revealed that the company’s Comet browser will soon be rolled out for iOS users. The news was confirmed after he shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on October 6, 2025. Srinivas wrote, “Wait till Comet iOS is there! The first real competition to Safari begins then.” The statement came in response to a user who mentioned replacing Safari with Perplexity AI in their iPhone dock. Srinivas’s comment quickly went viral, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts eager for a true Safari competitor on iPhones.

Comet browser aims to redefine browsing on iPhones

Safari has maintained a dominant position for iOS for years, primarily because Apple mandates all browsers to use its WebKit engine. However, Comet browser plans to differentiate itself via AI-driven enhancements, which will make web browsing faster and more user-focused.

Described by Srinivas as a ‘dynamic copilot’, Comet will help users discover information seamlessly while maintaining transparency by citing verified sources. Unlike ad-heavy search platforms, Comet aims to provide distraction-free and efficient search results.

User excitement builds for Comet iOS

Following the announcement, users on X began inquiring about beta access and waitlists for the iOS version. Some confusion arose when people noticed another app named Comet on the App Store, which is unrelated to Perplexity’s project.

The Android version of Comet has already gained traction, ranking #37 on the Play Store with positive user reviews.

AI browsers: The next big tech shift

The global AI browser market is forecast to reach USD 76.8 billion (which is around INR 7,680 crores) by 2034- this signals a major shift toward intelligent browsing tools. If Comet’s iOS version delivers as promised, it could finally give iPhone users a powerful, privacy-respecting alternative to Safari and redefine mobile web experiences.

On October 2 (2025), Perplexity posted on X, "Comet is now available to everyone in the world."

He further stated, "In the last 84 days, millions have joined the Comet waitlist looking for a powerful personal AI assistant and new ways to use the internet. The internet is better on Comet."