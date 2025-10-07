Apple rolls out iOS 26.1 Developer Beta 2: New features, UI tweaks and how to install? Apple has released the iOS 26.1 developer beta 2 update for iPhones, introducing new interface tweaks, accessibility enhancements, and improved control over audio and microphone settings. The update introduces a ‘Slide to Stop’ feature for alarms and timers, while reverting a few changes.

New Delhi:

Apple’s iOS 26.1 developer beta 2 is now available for eligible iPhone models, offering refinements and usability updates. The standout addition is the new ‘Slide to Stop’ gesture for alarms and timers. Instead of tapping to stop an alarm, users must now slide, reducing accidental dismissals, especially when trying to hit the snooze button. The same gesture applies to timers as well.

Improved audio and microphone controls

With this beta, Apple introduces more control over external microphone input gain directly from the Control Centre. Users can now adjust input levels and even decide where locally recorded audio files are saved, providing greater flexibility for creators and podcasters.

These updates demonstrate Apple’s focus on enhancing both user convenience and professional usability by providing better control over hardware-level features.

Interface refinements and reverted changes

Apple has made several UI adjustments for a more consistent look. According to MacRumors, app folder titles and Settings headers are now left-aligned, bringing uniformity across system menus.

Some previous changes from beta 1 have also been rolled back — Calendar events now return to their original iOS 26 colour theme instead of the full-width style, and Safari’s Downloads menu on iPadOS has been moved back to the address bar.

iPad multitasking returns

Apple also pushed iPadOS 26.1 developer beta 2, which reintroduces Slide Over multitasking, a feature removed in earlier versions. This lets users open a floating app window for quick access, enhancing productivity on iPads.

Eligible devices for iOS 26.1 Beta 2

The update is available for:

iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 17 Air

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11 series, and iPhone SE (2nd gen or later)

How to Install iOS 26.1 Developer Beta 2

Sign in to the Apple Developer website and enrol for the iOS 26 beta program.

Ensure your iPhone is signed in with the same Apple ID used for the Developer account.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Tap Beta Updates and select iOS 26 Developer Beta.

Download and install the available iOS 26.1 developer beta 2 version.

The latest iOS 26.1 beta continues Apple’s trend of refining user experience with subtle yet impactful improvements across accessibility, performance, and UI design.