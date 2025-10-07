Oppo Reno 14 5G: Great performer, brilliant photography and perfect companion for gamers! Oppo has launched the Reno 14 5G with a sleek design, excellent cameras and powerful performance. A handset, which has great underwater photographic ability and features brilliant long battery life with 80W fast charging.

New Delhi:

Oppo recently launched its recently added mid-range smartphone, the ‘Reno 14 5G’. The device is available in two storage variants- for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, the device has been priced at Rs 37,999, and for the higher (12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant) is also available at Rs 39,999. The device comes in three elegant colour options- Forest Green, Mint Green and Pearl White. The device is already available for purchase through Oppo’s official channels. I got a chance to review the device for a month, and here is exactly what I feel.

Design and build quality

Reno 14 5G feels premium right from the moment you unbox it. The aluminium frame gives it a sturdy look and also adds stylish appeal to the unit. On the other hand, the matte glass back panel keeps fingerprints away.

The device comes with an IP69 rating, which makes it resistant to dust and water splashes. Even the handset comes with the capability to shoot the best quality images underwater, which is one of the rare features in this price range.

The phone comes with slim bezels, a punch-hole selfie camera placed in the middle, and an in-display fingerprint sensor that works swiftly and accurately.

Display and multimedia

The phone comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth visual experience.

The screen supports HDR10 and reaches up to 1,200 nits brightness in outdoor conditions.

Colours look vibrant and sharp, making it great for watching movies and playing games.

Camera performance: Brilliant camera with great underwater photography skills

The Reno 14 5G comes packed with a triple-camera setup on the rear end, a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom. The camera is personally great, capable of capturing bright, detailed and vibrant photos even in the trickiest lighting conditions.

On the front, it has a 50MP shooter, which is excellent for selfies and video calls, maintaining natural skin tones- like real. Video recording supports 4K at 60fps, with strong stabilisation for smooth footage.

Performance and gaming capabilities

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and Mali-G615 GPU, the Reno 14 5G runs ColorOS based on the Android 15 operating system. It handles multitasking, social media, and gaming easily without any lag or heating issues.

During the gaming tests with BGMI, NFS and more, the phone comes with smooth performing capability and no heating issues- all thanks to the Nano Dual-Drive Cooling System.

Battery life and charging

Backed by a 6,000mAh battery with an 80W SuperVOOC charger, the device is capable of lasting for more than 36 hours with mid-level use, which is really impressive!

The phone charges from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 45 minutes- which is great!

Verdict: Is it worth buying?

I would say, of course! The device stands out with its premium design, strong cameras, and smooth performance. At Rs 37,999, it faces competition from other devices which are available in the mid-range segment (under Rs 40,000), but it is brilliant for sure.

So, if you are willing to have a stylish device with great camera capabilities, the new Reno 14 5G is a solid choice that balances performance and elegance effectively.