Arattai app to bring AI Chat Tools like Meta AI and Gemini: What is it and how to use it?

New Delhi:

Arattai, Zoho’s homegrown messaging app, is gaining rapid attention in India with a 100x increase in daily sign-ups. Known for its simple interface and privacy-focused design, the app is now set for a major upgrade. Zoho CEO Mani Vembu has confirmed that the company is exploring ways to integrate AI capabilities into Arattai to make communication smarter and more efficient.

Zia AI: Zoho’s in-house Intelligent System

The upcoming AI features will be powered by Zia AI, Zoho’s very own large language model (LLM), similar to ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Introduced earlier this year (2025), Zia AI is already integrated into Zoho’s business tools like Zoho Mail, CRM and Writer, where it helps users with data insights, automation, and recommendations.

Unlike global AI models that rely on external servers, Zia AI runs fully within Zoho’s private cloud, ensuring that no user data is shared or used for training purposes. This approach guarantees that the AI experience remains completely private and secure, something Zoho plans to maintain for Arattai users as well.

Competing with WhatsApp’s Meta AI

Globally, messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram have already introduced AI tools to summarise chats, generate replies, and create images. Zoho aims to offer similar functionality for Indian users but with a strong focus on data protection and an ad-free experience.

As Arattai gears up for its official public launch, the app is expected to combine privacy, AI innovation, and user-friendly features. Zoho’s goal is to make Arattai not just an Indian alternative to WhatsApp but a next-generation messaging app that’s smarter and safer.

The road ahead for the Arattai app

With AI integration on the horizon, Arattai is positioning itself as a strong Indian alternative to global chat apps. By combining Zia AI’s intelligence, strict privacy measures, and a clean, ad-free experience, Zoho aims to make messaging more intuitive and secure for users across India. If successful, Arattai could set a new benchmark for made-in-India communication platforms, offering both innovation and trust in one powerful package.