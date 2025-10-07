HMD launches Touch 4G in India: A smartphone-feature phone hybrid under Rs 4000 HMD Touch 4G is a hybrid device that combines smartphone features with feature phone simplicity. At Rs 3,999, the device comes with video calling support, Express Chat messaging, Wi-Fi hotspot, and live cricket updates.

New Delhi:

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded feature phones in the market, has launched a new product in India called the HMD Touch 4G. The company is calling it India’s first hybrid phone, claiming it blends the affordability of feature phones with the connectivity and usability of smartphones. The new Touch 4G has been designed for users who want 4G connectivity and smart features without the need for Android. It sports a 3.2-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 320x240 pixels, giving it a compact and user-friendly design.

Price and availability

HMD Touch 4G is available in the Indian market for Rs 3,999 and can be purchased through HMD’s official website. With its affordable price, smart chat options, and long battery life, the Touch 4G aims to bridge the gap between feature phones and smartphones for Indian users looking for simplicity and reliability.

Smart features with feature phone simplicity

One of the highlights of the Touch 4G is its Express Chat app, which allows users to chat, create groups, and even make video calls, something rarely seen in phones at this price. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS, allowing users to connect seamlessly with their friends using other smartphones.

The Touch 4G includes a 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 0.3-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

Performance and connectivity

Powered by a Unisoc T127 processor, the HMD Touch 4G runs on RTOS Touch, a lightweight operating system optimised for speed and battery life. The phone comes with 64MB RAM and 128MB storage, expandable up to 32GB via microSD.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot support, and Type-C charging — another premium touch for this price range.

Battery Life and Durability

The phone packs a 1,950mAh removable battery, which the company claims can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. It also carries an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, ensuring durability for everyday use.

Stay updated with cricket scores and weather reports

Recognising India’s love for cricket, HMD has included a Cloud Phone Service that provides live cricket updates, weather forecasts, and trending videos. This service operates through cloud-hosted shortcuts, giving users quick access to information without consuming heavy data or requiring apps.