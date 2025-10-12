Oppo Find X9 Ultra confirmed with MediaTek Dimensity 9500: Flagship power redefined Oppo Find X9 Ultra series, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, promises a perfect blend of cutting-edge performance, superior power efficiency, and advanced cooling. With its powerful GPU, AI-driven optimisation, and flagship-grade architecture.

New Delhi:

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship lineup- the Find X9 Ultra series- which will be powered by MediaTek’s next-generation Dimensity 9500 processor. The new chipset promises a major leap in performance, graphics, and efficiency, setting a new benchmark for flagship smartphones. The Find X9 Ultra is expected to make its global debut in the coming months.

Next-gen MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra series will run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500, featuring a third-generation All-Big-Core CPU. This configuration includes one ultra-core clocked at 4.21GHz, three premium cores, and four performance cores. According to the company, it delivers up to 32 per cent higher single-core and 17 per cent higher multi-core performance compared to its predecessor.

Power efficiency has also been significantly improved, offering up to 55 per cent reduction in peak power consumption. This enhancement allows for better thermal control and longer battery life, even under heavy workloads.

Arm G1-Ultra GPU for console-grade graphics

The Find X9 Ultra lineup will feature the all-new Arm G1-Ultra GPU, providing a 33 per cent graphics performance boost and 42 per cent better power efficiency over the previous generation. The GPU is designed for console-grade ray tracing, enabling more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections during high-end gaming and media rendering.

This makes the Oppo Find X9 Ultra an ideal choice for users who demand high graphics fidelity for mobile gaming and creative applications.

Trinity Engine and unified computing model

Oppo has also integrated its proprietary Trinity Engine, featuring Android’s first Unified Computing Power Model. This system allows the smartphone to intelligently allocate resources across the CPU, GPU, and DSU, achieving more than 90 per cent accuracy in power consumption prediction.

The Trinity Engine ensures dynamic performance optimisation for gaming, imaging, and multitasking- enhancing both speed and stability across various scenarios.

Advanced cooling and thermal management

To handle the immense power of the new chipset, the Find X9 Ultra series will include a customised cooling system that maintains stable performance during long, high-frame-rate gaming sessions. Oppo’s cooling design aims to deliver sustained efficiency without overheating or throttling.