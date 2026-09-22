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IND-W vs SL-W Asian Games, cricket final: Sri Lanka begin 217 run chase after Smriti, Richa show

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket final, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s side riding strong wins over Japan and Bangladesh. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have starred, while Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka pose a tough challenge. Check live updates.

India women cricket team
India women cricket team Image Source : BCCI
New Delhi:

Indian women take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing tournament, picking comfortable wins against Japan and Bangladesh in the quarterfinal and semi-final, respectively. 

In the semis against Bangladesh, opener Shafali Verma stole the show with a commanding century. Smriti Mandhana has been sensational as well, as India now stand as the favourite to win the gold medal. Among bowlers, Nandani and Deepti Sharma have been among the wicket-takers.

When it comes to Sri Lanka, it has once again been a tremendous effort from captain Chamari Athapaththu to drag the team to the summit clash. They defeated Malaysia in the quarterfinal and chased 177 runs against Pakistan in the semi-final. The team can threaten India on multiple fronts, given that the side defeated India in the Asia Cup final in 2024. 

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani

 

Live updates :IND-W vs SL-W Asian Games final: India women vs Sri Lanka women Latest Match Updates, Scorecards, playing XI, Reactions

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  • 12:24 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Decent start from Sri Lanka

    Chamari Athapaththu and Imesha Dulani start the proceedings for Sri Lanka in the second innings. They are off to a decent start as Sri Lanka are 16/0 after two overs. To get the job done, the side needs to better their strike rate, particularly in the powerplay. 

  • 12:02 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First innings end

    Richa Ghosh remains unbeaten for 49 runs as India post 216 runs in the first innings. This is highest total by a team in Asian Games history. 

  • 11:55 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the 19th over

    India are 191/3 after 19 overs. Richa Ghosh is currently batting on 32 runs off 17 balls. She changed the complexion of the game after Harmanpreet Kaur's struggling knock damned the strike rate. 

  • 11:51 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Richa Ghosh show!

    19 runs off the over. India are 182/3 after 18 overs. Richa Ghosh is dominating the proccedings at the moment. 

  • 11:43 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Smriti Mandhana departs

    Smriti Mandhana departs for 79 runs. Sugandika Kumari handed the much-needed breakthrough in the middle. Sri Lanka fighting back. India are 163/3 after 16.5 overs. 

  • 11:38 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Four more overs remaining

    India are 157/2 after 16 overs. Smriti Mandhana is now 21 runs from a century. Can she get it and help India establish their authority in the first innings? Looks likely. 

  • 11:32 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Harmanpreet Kaur departs

    Harmanpreet Kaur's disappointing knock came to an end. She made 19 runs off 17 balls. Kavisha Dilhari gave India the second breakthrough. 

  • 11:30 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    13 runs off the over

    It's Smriti who is keeping the run rate in check. The opener is batting as well as she has ever batted. He moved to 72. Harmanpreet, meanwhile, is struggling. India are 136/1 after 14 overs. 

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ends with a boundary

    Smriti Mandhana ended the over with a boundary. 11 runs off the over. India are 123/1 after 13 overs. Hamanpreet Kaur needs to change her approach and play with a better strike rate. 

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the 12th over

    India are 112/1 after 12 overs. Smriti Mandhana is still going strong after losing her opening partner, Shafali Verma. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur has joined her in the middle. 

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Shafali Verma departs

    Shafali Verma departed for 48 runs off 28 balls. The opener tried to play a reverse sweep, but failed to time it. Chamudi Praboda gave Sri Lanka the first breakthrough. India are 99/1 after 10 overs. 

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Half-century for Smriti

    Smriti Mandhana completed her half-century in 30 balls. She has once again delivered in a big match under pressure. The opener is leading from the front in the final. 

  • 11:07 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Eight runs off the over

    India are 95/0 after nine overs. Both Shafali and Smriti are now in their 40s. 

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Mandhana shows no signs of slowing down

    10 runs off Chamudi Praboda's first over. Smriti Mandhana is now nearing her half-century. India are 87/0 after eight overs. 

  • 11:00 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Run rate keeps up even after powerplay

    10 runs off the over. India have managed to keep up with the tempo in the final. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is now 77/0 after seven overs.

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the powerplay

    Eight runs in the sixth over. India are 67/0 after the powerplay. Both Smriti and Shafali are looking strong at the moment. Sri Lanka desperately need a wicket to contain India at the moment. 

  • 10:51 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    It's raining sixes

    Two sixes from Shafali and one from Smriti Mandhana in Chamari Athapaththu's first over. 19 runs in the fifth over as India are 59/0

  • 10:46 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Relentless Mandhana

    Smriti Mandhana once again took Sri Lanka bowlers to the cleaners. 15 runs off the fourth over as India are 40/0 now. 

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    1,0,6,6,0,0

    Smriti Mandhana on song in the final. 13 runs off the over in the third over. India are 25/0 after three overs. 

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Quiet over for India

    Just three runs off the second over. India are 12/0 after two overs. 

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the first over

    India are 9/0 after the first over. Smriti Mandhana hit back-to-back boundaries on the fourth and fifth balls of the first over. Mithali has been handed the second over. 

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for live action

    Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana open the batting for India. Sri Lanka start with spin as Sugandika Kumari has been handed the new ball. 

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for national anthems

    Both the Indian and Sri Lanka team gathered for the national anthems ahead of the finals. India sing Jana Gana Mana first, followed by Sri Lanka's Sri Lanka Mata. 

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sri Lanka playing XI:

    Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India playing XI:

    Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Why India are favourites?

    In the last 11 meetings between India and Sri Lanka women, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side managed to win 10 of those. Sri Lanka's only victory came in the 2024 Asia Cup. That sums up the gap between two sides at the moment. 

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update

    India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bat first in the final. The playing XI will come up next. 

  • 10:04 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello from Japan!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and Sri Lanka women in the Asian Games 2026 final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. India will be riding on confidence after two sensational wins over Japan and Bangladesh, while having beaten Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup earlier in the month. 

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India Vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026
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