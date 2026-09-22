IND-W vs SL-W Asian Games, cricket final: Sri Lanka begin 217 run chase after Smriti, Richa show

New Delhi:

Indian women take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing tournament, picking comfortable wins against Japan and Bangladesh in the quarterfinal and semi-final, respectively.

In the semis against Bangladesh, opener Shafali Verma stole the show with a commanding century. Smriti Mandhana has been sensational as well, as India now stand as the favourite to win the gold medal. Among bowlers, Nandani and Deepti Sharma have been among the wicket-takers.

When it comes to Sri Lanka, it has once again been a tremendous effort from captain Chamari Athapaththu to drag the team to the summit clash. They defeated Malaysia in the quarterfinal and chased 177 runs against Pakistan in the semi-final. The team can threaten India on multiple fronts, given that the side defeated India in the Asia Cup final in 2024.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani