Punjab Police clarifies uniform advisory, says personnel were never told to travel in civil clothes

Chandigarh:

Punjab Police on Tuesday clarified that no safety advisory had been issued for cops in border districts to avoid wearing uniforms or displaying police symbols while travelling between home and duty. The state police said the citizens and police personnel are advised to rely only on official channels for authentic information. The earlier advisory, which was issued by the Inspector General of Police Border Range to Senior Superintendents of Police in Amritsar Rural, Batala, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot, came after the killing of Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh in Amritsar.

Here's what the earlier advisory stated

The previous directive instructed personnel to travel in civil clothes and strictly follow security protocols. The advisory was issued after targeted attacks on police personnel across the Border Range, including the killings of Assistant Sub-Inspector Joginder Singh in Majitha and two personnel in Gurdaspur.

A routine of movement should be maintained so that no unauthorised person gets to know about it, the advisory stated. It should be noted that ASI Harjeet Singh was shot dead in Amritsar last week. He was shot dead while on patrolling duty in Punjab's Amritsar.

Incident was reported at around 2:30 am

The incident was reported at around 2:30 am near Dana Mandi in the Police Station Gate Hakima area. The deceased, identified as Harjeet Singh, was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men when the police officer was on duty at Grain Market in Bhagtawala. He was a resident of the Tarn Taran district.

According to the details available, ASI Harjit Singh was deployed at the Police Station Gate Hakima area and was patrolling near Dana Mandi on a motorcycle when some unidentified people allegedly attacked him. In the incident, he sustained serious injuries in the shooting and was rushed to a hospital in Amritsar for treatment. Despite efforts to save him, Singh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

CCTV footage under scanner

Soon after the incident was reported, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter, and the authorities are examining CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas to identify the people involved in the attack and establish the sequence of events. Police said the identity and motive of the attackers have not yet been established, and further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

CM Mann announces ex-gratia

In the meantime, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the deceased. "The Punjab government stands with the family of the martyr like a rock in this hour of grief. As a mark of respect, an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore will be given to the family by the government and an additional insurance of Rs 1 crore by HDFC Bank. We are fully committed to providing all possible help to our martyrs and their families. This great sacrifice of theirs will continue to inspire all of us to perform our duty with complete bravery and honesty," Mann wrote on X.

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Punjab Police ASI shot dead by unidentified men during night patrol in Amritsar, CM Mann announces ex-gratia