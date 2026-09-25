UP International Trade Show draws buyers from 90 countries, state emerging as industrial hub: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state has advanced rapidly, not only in the MSME sector but also by emerging as a new manufacturing hub. Speaking after the inauguration of the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), the chief minister said the Trade Show offers an opportunity to witness and understand the combined power of tradition and technology, heritage and innovation, and craftsmanship and the market.

"UP has advanced rapidly, not only in the MSME sector but also by emerging as a new manufacturing hub. Last year, 550 buyers from 72 countries participated in this trade show. This number has gone up to over 600 buyers from 90 countries, and approximately 1,50,000 B2B visitors are set to be part of the event," the Chief Minister said.

CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh is offering a prime gateway for international companies to set up operations in India and export to the world.

"International buyers from many countries are present here today; this clearly demonstrates the global confidence in the quality of Uttar Pradesh’s products, the robustness of its supply chain, and the credibility of its entrepreneurs, all fostered under the Prime Minister's leadership... Today is an occasion to witness the immense potential of the 'New Uttar Pradesh' within the 'New India'...," he added.

The fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) is being held at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. The expo will conclude on September 29.

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show

Jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh government and India Exposition Mart Ltd, the event is expected to feature more than 2,400 exhibitors, 1.5 lakh B2B buyers and visitors, 4.5 lakh general visitors and more than 550 international buyers from 85 countries.

The fourth edition will give significant visibility to the state's "One District, One Cuisine" (ODOC) initiative, alongside its established focus on One District, One Product (ODOP), and showcase the breadth of Uttar Pradesh's economic ecosystem.

Six partner countries for UPITS

The event will have six partner countries - Austria, Japan, Russia, Singapore, Belarus, and Vietnam. Officials said foreign buyer registrations have been received from 72 countries, with registrations continuing to grow ahead of the event.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is facilitating international buyer outreach through its Hosted Buyer Programme, which will provide B2B matchmaking, networking and access to business sessions.

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