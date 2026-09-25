Lady don Parvati, wanted narco kingpin, arrested with drugs, cash, luxury SUV in Delhi

New Delhi:

A notorious woman drug mafia operative has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a major narcotics network. The accused has been identified as Parvati. The accused, described by police as a dreaded narco kingpin, was allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade and had amassed huge wealth through the business. The arrest has brought a major drug network under the police scanner, with investigators now probing the wider links of the accused and her associates.

According to police, Parvati is a known Bad Character (BC) of the area and was allegedly actively involved in criminal activities. Her arrest is being viewed as a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the local drug network. Police have also arrested one of Parvati's associates. Investigators are now questioning both accused to find details about their alleged drug operations and other people connected to the network.

Drugs, cash, SUV recovered

Police have recovered a large quantity of narcotic substances from the possession of the accused. A substantial amount of cash was also seized during the operation. Apart from drugs and cash, police have also seized a luxury SUV allegedly linked to the accused. The vehicle and other material recovered during the operation are being examined as part of the investigation into the suspected drug network.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Drug mafia Parvati was arrested along with her associate.

Police probe wider drug network

Police officials said the investigation is now focused on tracing the wider network allegedly connected to Parvati. The links of the accused with other people involved in the drug trade are being investigated. According to police, Parvati had allegedly made a huge amount of money through the drug business. Investigators said they are now working to establish the complete extent of her alleged operations and identify other individuals who may be connected to the network.

Earlier on September 21, Delhi Police tracked down a 27-year-old man through his social media profile, allegedly showing consumption of a suspected narcotic substance and recovered 10. 34 grams of smack from his residential premises. The accused was identified as Rehan -- a resident of Kale Khan. He was apprehended following proactive monitoring of social media platforms, as per PTI. Police said a profile named "Rehman_Khalnayak_307" came under scrutiny after a video purportedly showing the consumption of a suspected narcotic substance was posted on it.

Also Read:

Fake cancer drug interstate racket busted in Delhi; 17 arrested, drugs worth Rs 9 crore seized