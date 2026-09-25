'Gyanesh Kumar Hatao, Chunav Aayog Bachao' posters appear in Delhi ahead of protest by Congress

New Delhi:

Amid controversy over the SIR and Election Commission, ‘Gyanesh Kumar Hatao, Chunav Aayog Bachao’ posters were on Friday displayed by the Delhi Pradesh OBC Congress near ITO Cross Roads in the national capital. Police personnel have been deployed outside the office of the Election Commission of India, as the Delhi Congress is planning to hold a protest demonstration outside the EC office later in the day. Indian Youth Congress is also scheduled to hold a protest march from Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress says Gyanesh Kumar has no right to stay in office

Earlier, the Congress said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has no right to stay in office and must resign, with Rahul Gandhi alleging that the BJP, the RSS and the Election Commission which organised "vote chori" have committed an act of treason.

The attack from the opposition parties came after The Indian Express revealed that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) by two of the three Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Here's what reports say about rift within the EC

It should be noted that the national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily.

"Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution," Rahul Gandhi said. "The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said on X. Rahul Gandhi also shared a video of his remarks made earlier in which he had warned EC officials that what they were indulging in was treason and they would not be spared.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also lashed out at Kumar over the media report. Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal also asserted that Kumar has no right to remain in office. "How the hell can one man, acting on His Master's orders, strike off names at whim? How can he sideline fellow Constitutional officers to only take blatantly illegal steps that put our democracy in danger?" Venugopal said on X.

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Rahul Gandhi demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, says he 'must turn approver' amid SIR row