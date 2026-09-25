Sikkim landslide wreaks havoc after heavy rain, houses destroyed as debris rushes towards village | VIDEO

Gangtok:

A major landslide has been reported from Sikkim after heavy rainfall triggered the collapse of a hillside in Rimbi village. The incident caused extensive damage, with several houses reportedly destroyed as rocks, soil and debris came rushing down towards the village. The landslide occurred late Thursday night in parts of Rimbi village in the Yuksom-Tashiding area of West Sikkim. As per the information, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

Massive debris flow captured on video

A video of the incident has surfaced and is rapidly circulating on social media. The footage shows a huge volume of soil and debris flowing down the hillside towards the village following the landslide. Mud, rocks and other debris can be seen moving rapidly downhill, raising concerns among residents living in the area. Several houses were destroyed in the landslide, while continued rainfall has increased the risk to nearby homes, property and road connectivity. Authorities have urged people in the surrounding areas to remain cautious in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

Rimbi road connectivity affected earlier

This is not the first landslide-related disruption reported in the Rimbi area. Earlier, a section of the road connecting Rimbi with Khecheopalri was washed away following a landslide. According to a statement issued by the Sikkim government, a statewide inspection of roads damaged during the monsoon was launched on Monday. Officials were directed to speed up efforts to restore connectivity and assess safety risks at vulnerable locations. Roads and Bridges Minister NB Dahal inspected several damaged stretches, including roads in and around Rimbi in the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency. The inspection focused on assessing the extent of the damage and identifying potential safety risks.

Govt directs officials to speed up repairs

A major portion of the road connecting Rimbi with Khecheopalri had been washed away due to the landslide. According to the government statement, the minister directed officials to begin repair work in Rimbi from Tuesday. He also instructed officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and contractors to accelerate restoration work and minimise inconvenience to commuters. With heavy rainfall continuing in the region, authorities said they are closely monitoring vulnerable areas and urging residents to exercise caution.

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