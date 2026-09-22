Rajya Sabha polls on October 16: Puri, Ram Gopal Yadav seats among 11 up for election in UP, Uttarakhand

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Tuesday (September 22) announced the schedule for biennial elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as a by-election for one seat from West Bengal. According to the Commission, the terms of the incumbent members holding 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand are set to expire in November 2026.

Here's the full schedule

Issue of notification: September 29, 2026 (Tuesday)

Last date for nominations: October 6, 2026 (Tuesday)

Scrutiny of nominations: October 7, 2026 (Wednesday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: October 9, 2026 (Friday)

Date of polling: October 16, 2026 (Friday) from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Counting of votes: October 16, 2026, from 5:00 pm onwards

Last date for completion of election process: October 19, 2026 (Monday)

11 MPs retiring from UP, Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

The terms of 10 Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh are set to expire on November 25. Of these, eight seats are currently held by the BJP, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) hold one seat each. Ten Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh are set to retire in November this year: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dinesh Sharma, Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Banwari Lal Verma, Brij Lal, Neeraj Shekhar, Seema Dwivedi and Geeta Shakya, along with Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ram Gopal Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ramji Gautam. Meanwhile, BJP's Naresh Bansal is set to retire from the Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand in November this year.

Dinesh Sharma (BJP)

Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP)

Arun Singh (BJP)

Banwari Lal Verma (BJP)

Brij Lal (BJP)

Neeraj Shekhar (BJP)

Seema Dwivedi (BJP)

Geeta Shakya (BJP)

Ram Gopal Yadav (SP)

Ramji Gautam (BSP)

Uttarakhand

Naresh Bansal (BJP)

By-election for one Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal

The by-election for one Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal will also be held along with 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The West Bengal seat fell vacant following the resignation of Rukmini Mallick alias Koel Mallick on July 16, 2026. Her term was originally scheduled to last until April 2, 2032.

Actor-turned-MP Koel Mallick was the fourth Rajya Sabha MP to resign in July 2026. Earlier, three MPs--- Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik-- had also resigned from the Upper House. All three later joined the BJP and won re-election.

It is pertinent to mention that in the aftermath of TMC's loss in the 2026 West Bengal elections, the party witnessed a massive rebellion, which started in the Assembly after Ritabrata Banerjee became the Leader of Opposition (LoP) with the support of 57 MLAs. Soon, the rebellion spread to both Houses of the Parliament, with a slew of leaders quitting the TMC and announcing their support for the BJP-led NDA.

Who is likely to win?

Based on the current strength of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is certain to win 8 seats while the Samajwadi Party (SP) is projected to secure 2 seats in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The BSP has no member in the Assembly and will lose its lone seat. This is the first time since 1989 that the BSP will have no representation in all four legislative houses, including both houses of Parliament and both houses of the Uttar Pradesh state legislature.

The BJP is in a strong position to retain its seat in Uttarakhand due to the party's commanding majority in the state Assembly. Similarly, the party is positioned to win the Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal due to its strength in the state Assembly.

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