WhatsApp to soon let you chat without sharing phone number: Username feature coming soon WhatsApp is developing a username feature that will allow users to chat and call without sharing their mobile numbers. Currently being tested on Android beta 2.25.28.12, this feature will soon make logging in and connecting safer and more private for millions of users worldwide.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform used by billions of users worldwide, may soon get a big privacy upgrade for its users. The popular messaging platform is owned by Meta, and it is working on a new username feature that will let users connect with others without sharing their mobile numbers. This new feature will make chatting and video calling with strangers safer and more private.

Those who are using WhatsApp currently know that we need a mobile number to register and log in. But with this upcoming feature, users will be able to create and use a custom username instead, without any need for the constant number to be used- similar to how people connect on Instagram, a short-format video and photo sharing platform.

No mobile number needed for login

Since its launch, WhatsApp has always been in need to register the users by using a valid mobile number. Without it, logging in or chatting with anyone was impossible. But according to a new report by WABetaInfo, this is about to change.

The feature has been spotted in the Android beta version 2.25.28.12, where WhatsApp is testing the ability to log in and connect using a username. This means you might soon be able to create a unique ID for your WhatsApp account and use it to chat or make calls- all without revealing your mobile number.

Create your own custom username

The new update will allow users to reserve their desired username directly from the WhatsApp settings. Like social media handles, each username must contain at least one English letter, and users can add numbers and special characters too.

However, WhatsApp has set a small rule — usernames cannot start with “www”. Once the feature rolls out publicly, users will be able to pick their preferred name and share it with others instead of their phone number.

Better privacy

This new feature will help protect users’ personal information and prevent unwanted contact sharing. It’s especially useful for people who connect for work, join community groups, or chat with unknown people online.