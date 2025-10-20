Diwali 2025 gift guide: 6 Must-have tech gadgets under Rs 6000 for every budget Still searching for the perfect Diwali 2025 gift? These six tech gadgets make ideal last-minute presents which are economical, useful and stylish. They combine technology and thoughtfulness, perfect for friends and family this festive season.

New Delhi:

If you are still looking for a thoughtful and useful gift this Diwali for your friends and family, then we bring to you six gadgets that could be a perfect fit. These gifts are a blend of innovation, design, and practicality—perfect for showing you care. From powerful speakers to smartwatches and pocket-sized power banks, here are the best last-minute Diwali 2025 tech gifts that could fit your budget.

1. Cellecor CBS-05 PRO Comet Bluetooth speaker: Rs 5,499

CBS-05 PRO Comet comes with 80W sound output, multiple connectivity modes (Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and SD card), and 10-hour battery life. It also comes with TWS pairing and microphone support for karaoke.

2. Noise Airwave Max 4 Headphones: Rs 1,699

Noise Airwave Max 4 headphones deliver premium sound and comfort. They offer 70 hours of playtime, InstaCharge for 5 hours in 10 minutes, along with dual pairing and 40 mm drivers for crystal-clear sound—certainly a good choice for gaming along with music and calls.

3. Ambrane PowerMini 20 Powerbank: Rs 1,699

This powerbank majorly focuses on travelers, and it is packs a 20000 mAh battery with 35W fast charging and a built-in Type-C cable—good enough to charge- 2-3 smartphones easily . Its comes in compact design and dual ports make it smooth for the usage on everyday, majorly aiming those who always prefer to be on the move.

4. boAt Chrome Horizon Smartwatch: Rs 2,799

The boAt Chrome Horizon smartwatch comes with a 1.51-inch AMOLED display, VO2 Max tracking, and fast charging. It has functional features likeaccurate step and oxygen level tracking. It also promotes health and productivity for the users.

5. Digitek 101 Wireless Microphone System: Rs 4,399

Focusing on content creators, the Digitek 101 offers 360 audio capture with smart noise reduction. Compatible with smartphones and DSLRs, it helps create professional-quality videos with ease.

6. Nu Republic Transform-X Earphones: Rs 799

Focused on gamers and music lovers, the Transform-X delivers powerful bass with 13 mm drivers, low-latency gaming mode, 60 hours of playtime, and ENC mics.