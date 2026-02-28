West Bengal SIR final voter list released: 5.46 lakh voters have been deleted from list

Kolkata:

The Election Commission of India on Saturday released the voter lists for West Bengal following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). As of February 28, 2026, there are a total of 70,459,284 voters in the state and 546,053 voters have been deleted from the list (Form 7). West Bengal's voter count in post-SIR electoral rolls stood at over 7.04 crore after deletions and additions during the revision exercise, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said on Saturday.

The electoral roll revision process led to the deletion of over 5.46 lakh electors through Form-7 and inclusion of more than 1.82 lakh voters via Form-6 and Form-6A submissions, Agarwal told reporters. "Over 58 lakh enumeration forms were not received during the revision process, including cases of deceased, shifted and duplicate electors," he said.

The CEO also said that over 60 lakh electors remain in the "under adjudication" category but have been included in the post-SIR electoral rolls. The revision exercise was carried out in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission, he added.