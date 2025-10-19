Google offers 2TB of cloud storage for Rs 11 for a limited-time period: Deal explained here Google has announced a special time-bound Diwali offer, which will give users access to 2TB of Google One cloud storage for just Rs 11. The offer is valid until October 31, enabling users to enjoy premium storage for Google Drive, Photos, and other AI features at a huge discount for three months.

New Delhi:

In between the festivities of Diwali, Google has announced a special offer on its cloud storage service, Google One, as a festive surprise for Indian users. Under the latest time-bound deal, users will be able to avail up to 2TB of cloud storage for as low as Rs 11 per month. This is certainly a steal deal, and it is one of the most affordable offers rolled out by the company ever. This offer is for a limited period only.

Users who subscribe before October 31 could get access to Google Drive, Google Photos, and additional AI-powered benefits via Google One’s premium subscription. This plan will cost Rs 33 for the first three months (from the day you recharge); after three months, the regular plan price will be applicable.

Plans available under the Diwali offer: Google One

Google One provides multiple storage options that target various user needs—from personal to professional use. Below is a quick overview of the plans and their regular pricing:

Lite Plan (30GB): Rs 59 for a month or Rs 708 for a year

Basic Plan (100GB): Rs 130 for a month or Rs 1,560 for a year

Standard Plan (200GB): Rs 210 for a month or Rs 2,520 for a year

Premium Plan (2TB): Rs 650 for a month or Rs 7,800 for a year

These plans will be available at a discounted total of Rs 479, Rs 1,560, Rs 1,600, and Rs 4,900, respectively, under the Diwali offer. For the first three months, a massive savings opportunity for users.

How to claim the Google One Diwali offer?

These festive offers are time-bound, so we have to be quick. Here are the steps to follow:

Open the Google One app (smartphone) or the official website.

Sign in by using your Gmail account.

Tap on the menu icon placed on the top-left corner.

There, select ‘Membership Plans.’

Choose a plan as per the choice and requirement

Then tap on ‘Get Discount.’

You may verify your payment method

In the end, ‘Subscribe’ to activate your discounted plan.

Once you subscribe, the users will be able to instantly avail the expanded storage, AI editing tools, and further secure files, which are shared across devices.

Offer valid till October 31 (2025)

Google’s Diwali cloud storage offer is time-bound—so people who are willing to avail it have the time band until October 31. And from November 1 onwards, normal pricing will be applicable. This is said to be the ideal opportunity for the users to rely on Google Photos and Google Drive to upgrade their storage at a bare minimum cost.