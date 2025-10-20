Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 20: Unlock diamonds, gold and rewards now Free Fire Max allows players to unlock free in-game rewards such as diamonds, weapon skins, and characters. These codes are valid for a limited time, so players should claim them quickly before they expire.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the most popular battle royale games in India, has once again shared fresh redeem codes for October 20, 2025, giving players a chance to unlock exciting free rewards. These codes will offer a variety of items for free to the gamers, including diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and character upgrades. Players must use these codes faster, as they are valid for only a few hours and are reusable up to a limit after release.

What is Garena Free Fire Max?

Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the original Free Fire game, which is known for its enhanced animations, graphics, and gameplay mechanics. Released in 2021, the game provides a more immersive battle royale experience and is available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

Redeem codes for October 20, 2025

Here are the active redeem codes for October 20:

P8QK3M9LV2RJ H2MJ7Q6LN5PV R7MK4M2LV9PJ G5QJ6K8MR2LV C9QP3L7KN4PJ Y4MJ2Q1LV6RP N1QH7L4MV8PJ I5QP2M9KV6LJ A8QJ4K3MR7PV Z1PL6Q2KN9RJ Z9QP1K4MR8LJ J6PL9Q2KR5MV E3MJ8K7LN9RP Q6QH3L8MV9PK U9MK7Q4LN1RV T6QH8L7MV3PK B3PL9Q5KN1RV D8QK5M9LN3RV T9MJ3L5QV8PR

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

Visit the official redemption site- reward.ff.garena.com.

Log in with your Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter) account.

Enter your 12-character redeem code and click “Confirm.”

Once confirmed, rewards will appear in your in-game mail or vault section.

Every player must be fast enough if they want to redeem free perks during the gameplay. And on the eve of Diwali, there are more chances to win more, as most of the people in India will be busy preparing and celebrating the festivities. So, enjoy the festival with some game spirit.

Important tips for players