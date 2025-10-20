Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 20: Unlock diamonds, gold and rewards now

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the most popular battle royale games in India, has once again shared fresh redeem codes for October 20, 2025, giving players a chance to unlock exciting free rewards. These codes will offer a variety of items for free to the gamers, including diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and character upgrades. Players must use these codes faster, as they are valid for only a few hours and are reusable up to a limit after release.
What is Garena Free Fire Max?
Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the original Free Fire game, which is known for its enhanced animations, graphics, and gameplay mechanics. Released in 2021, the game provides a more immersive battle royale experience and is available for download on both Android and iOS devices.
Redeem codes for October 20, 2025
Here are the active redeem codes for October 20:
- P8QK3M9LV2RJ
- H2MJ7Q6LN5PV
- R7MK4M2LV9PJ
- G5QJ6K8MR2LV
- C9QP3L7KN4PJ
- Y4MJ2Q1LV6RP
- N1QH7L4MV8PJ
- I5QP2M9KV6LJ
- A8QJ4K3MR7PV
- Z1PL6Q2KN9RJ
- Z9QP1K4MR8LJ
- J6PL9Q2KR5MV
- E3MJ8K7LN9RP
- Q6QH3L8MV9PK
- U9MK7Q4LN1RV
- T6QH8L7MV3PK
- B3PL9Q5KN1RV
- D8QK5M9LN3RV
- T9MJ3L5QV8PR
How to redeem Free Fire Max codes
- Visit the official redemption site- reward.ff.garena.com.
- Log in with your Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter) account.
- Enter your 12-character redeem code and click “Confirm.”
- Once confirmed, rewards will appear in your in-game mail or vault section.
Every player must be fast enough if they want to redeem free perks during the gameplay. And on the eve of Diwali, there are more chances to win more, as most of the people in India will be busy preparing and celebrating the festivities. So, enjoy the festival with some game spirit.
Important tips for players
- Ensure your game account is linked to a social media platform (not a guest account).
- Codes remain valid for 12–18 hours and can only be redeemed once per account.
- Diamonds and gold are added instantly to your wallet, while other items appear in the Vault section.
