Airtel fined by DoT for violating subscriber verification rules in Karnataka The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has fined Airtel Rs 2.14 lakh for violating subscriber verification norms in the Karnataka telecom circle. The fine was issued after an audit found that Airtel had added subscribers without proper verification- violating its license agreement.

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider of the country, has been fined Rs 2.14 lakh by the Department of Telecommunications (commonly known as DoT). The penalty was imposed because the telecom reportedly failed to comply with subscriber verification rules in the Karnataka telecom circle.

The DoT found that the company had issued SIM cards without completing the required verification process, which is a violation of its license conditions.

SIM cards issued without proper verification

According to the PTI report, Airtel has been accused of adding new subscribers in Karnataka without following the verification-mandated procedure in the state. Under the terms of its license agreement, every telecom operator will ensure proper identity and address verification of customers before activating any connection.

An audit, which took place in August 2025 by the DoT, it was unveiled that Airtel’s Customer Application Forms (known as CAFs) were not adequately verified. Based on the findings, the DoT issued a formal notice to the leading telecom service provider, imposing a fine of Rs 2.14 lakh. Airtel has acknowledged the notice and agreed to pay the penalty.

Regular DoT audits to ensure compliance

The Department of Telecommunications will regularly conduct audits of CAFs submitted by telecom companies, which will ensure that the subscriber verification process is followed accordingly and properly.

These regular checks are part of the government’s broader efforts to manage SIM-related fraud in the country and further misuse of mobile connections.

Not Airtel’s first time to break the norm and be penalised: Enforcement of service and security norms

This is not the first time the leading telecom operator has faced penalties for violating subscriber norms.

DoT has tightened the rules and regulations

DoT has become strict on the rules and regulations to prevent SIM card issues for anyone randomly (without any proper documentation), which may prevent users from any kind of cyber fraud and cyber crime incidents.