Delhi imposes Grap-3 restrictions after air quality moves to severe category, smog envelopes city The decision was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management hours after residents woke up to a smog filled and hazy morning.

New Delhi:

With air pollution worsening in Delhi, authorities on Saturday enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect after the city’s overall Air Quality Index crossed the 400 mark at around 10 am.

The decision was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management hours after residents woke up to a smog filled and hazy morning. Officials said the move followed a steady deterioration in air quality through the early hours of the day.

While the AQI had remained close to the severe category earlier, it touched 401 by 10 am, “owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants,” authorities said in a statement.

This is not the first instance of GRAP III measures being implemented in the capital. Similar curbs were enforced in the second week of November when the AQI had surged to 425.

As per air quality standards, an AQI of 51 to 100 is considered satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and levels above 400 fall in the severe category.